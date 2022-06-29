OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — The Top Tier Roos 16U finished the weekend at the 31-team Firecracker All American Lighthouse Classic with a 1-3 record. They found themselves on the wrong side of two one-run games and a late game blown lead in the other loss but finished strong on Sunday.
FRIDAY
The Roos’ pitchers, Cedar Rivers, Trenton Griffiths and Zach Lapier combined to throw a two-hitter and struck out 10 in the 3-2 loss to the Bases Loaded Bulldogs.
Rowan Beattie hit a triple and Marcus Griffiths doubled. Gabe Spaulding and Lapier had the remaining hits in the defeat.
“The boys could not find the offense to support the pitching effort when they needed to,” Ryan Miller said.
SATURDAY
As Warren Miller shouldered the loss on the mound, he fanned 10 over five innings and gave up just three hits and one earned run. The Roos fell, 5-4, to the Mass Hurricanes Elite.
Spaulding, in relief, knocked off three and allowed no earned runs. He also notched a hit on offense, as well as Marcus Griffiths and Caiden Cartier. Rivers led the offense with two hits and Miller tripled with two RBIs.
In the second game of the day, the woes continued for the Roos with a 7-2 loss to the New England Ravens.
Cartier pitched the game, protecting a 2-1 lead into the sixth when the Ravens capitalized on free passes and three hits, running in six. Lapier finished the inning on the bump, but Cartier struck out seven batters.
Rivers went perfect at the plate, 3-for-3, while Cartier rapped two hits, including a double. Lapier tallied a hit for the Roos as well.
SUNDAY
With an 8-0 blanking of the Powerhouse Bulldogs Gold 16U, the Roos ended the weekend on a high note.
“This was the most complete game these boys have played together this season so far,” Coach Bennett said. “We are excited to see this team continue to compete in the coming weeks.”
Spaulding got the win with five strikeouts over four innings and just two hits. Beattie finished up and secured the Roos’ first shutout win.
Miller and Landen Duprey both rapped out two hits, with Duprey smacking a double and four RBIs. Miller launched a triple and Rivers a double. Marcus Griffiths and Beattie both managed hits as well.
Next up, Top Tier will face the Adirondack Lightning 17U, Friday, at Lefty Wilson Field in Plattsburgh at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.