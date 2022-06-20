PLATTSBURGH — In the Brian Mehan Memorial Tournament, Steve Bronson picked up the first Top Tier Roos win of the season, a 10-3 victory over the Strike Zone Strikers Black at Lefty Wilson Field, Friday.
Bronson struck out 11 over six four-hit innings, and allowed only three runs. Trenton Griffiths finished out the scoreless 7th on the mound.
Offensively, the Roos rapped 10 hits, including four players with multiple hits with Warren Miller pitching in three and knocking in two. Landen Duprey knocked in three runs with two doubles. Trenton Griffiths and Cedar Rivers also had two hits apiece.
SATURDAY
TOP TIER ROOS 16U 7
TWIN CITY DEVIL CATS 17U 9
Top Tier blew a 7-2 lead in the 4th, giving up seven runs. Neither team would add another to the board for the rest of the game. Not one of the nine Devil Cat runs were earned, as the Roos committed five costly errors despite a nine-strikeout effort by Cedar Rivers.
The tiring Rivers left the game with the bases loaded in the 4th. Reliever Zach Lapier was greeted by a go ahead, three-run triple before escaping the inning. From there, he gave the Roos a chance, keeping Twin City hitless and scoreless for the remainder of the game, striking out three.
At the plate, Patrick Hagadorn led the Roos with two hits and two RBI. Warren Miller extended the early lead to 5-0 when he launched a 2-run jack over the right-center fence. Sam Bingel also knocked in two runs for Top Tier.
TOP TIER ROOS 16U 0
STRIKE ZONE STRIKERS 16U 10 (5 innings)
The Roos second game of the day proved how pitching and defense so often determine the outcome in baseball. The Striker defense was impenetrable and their hurler struck out four and did not allow any free passes.
The Roos consistently put the ball in play but always found a defender eager to make the play. Gabe Spaulding managed the only Roos hit all game with a scorching line drive double down the left field line. That would be their only base runner in the contest.
Strike Zone scored once in the first, and it ended up being all they needed. Roos starter, Caiden Cartier, went the distance and was burdened with four errors from the struggling Top Tier defense. The Strikers would add another nine runs over the next four innings.
“We have some work to do on making routine plays on defense,” said Roos Coach Bennett. “Our pitchers threw well enough today to keep us in these games, but need better command to keep the pitch count and free passes to a minimum.”
TOP TIER ROOS 16U 6
SEAWAY SURGE 5
Zach Lapier’s base hit in the bottom of the 7th followed Cedar River’s second double of the game, giving the Roos their first walk-off of the year.
Warren Miller started on the hill and struck out 10 over five innings. Gabe Spaulding threw the next five outs, and Trenton Griffiths needed just one pitch in the 7th to keep the game even heading into the bottom half setting up the walk-off.
The Roos defense finally made the plays it needed behind their pitching and committed no errors on the day.
The Roos were led by Nate Baker and Rivers at the plate. Baker had a huge two-run single in the 5th and ended the day with two hits and three RBI. Rivers roped two doubles, and Miller hammered a triple.
With the win, Top Tier evened up their record for the weekend and their season to 2-2.
Top Tier next take on the Champlain Cougars in Lyon Mountain this evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.