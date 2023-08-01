LAKE PLACID — Some of the best girls’ high school lacrosse players, committed to playing at major universities across the country, made their way to this village for the Lake Placid Summit Classic lacrosse tournament, which started Monday.
For many, it was their first time meeting some of their future teammates and roommates, while also representing their eventual college team, with the hopes of earning a championship.
The Summit Classic essentially folds two tournaments into one big event. It started with the scholastic side first, which consists of youth, high school and soon-to-be college-level athletes, and will follow with the adult group. The event will run until Sunday.
The scholastic tournament includes 93 teams according to Lake Placid Summit Classic Event Director Kevin Leveille.
While it mostly features boys squads, Leveille said there are a lot more girls teams this year, including 22 in the girls Northstar Division. This is the second-largest Northstar division since they started this division a few years ago, according to Leveille.
“Which is all the committed girls,” he said. “We’ve got a bunch of great schools. It’s a lot of the top 20 (NCAA) Division I programs. These are the girls that are going to be starting in the fall — some of them.”
The universities competing include North Carolina, Notre Dame, Stony Brook, Cornell, Johns Hopkins, Boston College, Michigan, Rutgers, Virginia, Louisville, Stanford, Northwestern, Yale, Harvard, Dartmouth, Syracuse and Southern California.
On the boys’ side of the scholastic tournament, there is a similar division called the Summit Division, which features some of the best boys high school teams, according to Leveille. However, the Scholastic Division isn’t necessarily tied to one school.
“We’ve got teams from Maryland and kind of all the over the place,” he said. “It’s kind of combined teams that are the best in the business at that age level.”
In the younger divisions, there will be one local squad from the Tri-Lakes competing in the Girls 14-and-under division, while most of the teams will be traveling from all over the state and country.
In past years the Lake Placid Summit Classic showcased Team USA’s top men’s lacrosse team playing a game of six-on-six, with the hopes to grow the sport and potentially make its way into the Summer Olympics. This year, however, they won’t have that event on display.
“The World Games were this year, so they were kind of busy,” Leveille said. “We’re working on — I believe on Saturday — having a showing of a (Premier Lacrosse League) game that is down in Baltimore, with a big screen on a projector.”
The Summit Classic will also induct five individuals into the Legends of Placid Lax on Thursday at the North Elba Horse Show Grounds Pavilion. The ceremony will highlight this year’s inductees Mike DeRossi, Bob Dicks, Mike Infantino, Brian Silcott and Dave White.
The Legends of Placid Lax event will kick off with a 70s-plus game; Leveille said around 50 people have signed up for that. The game will start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with the ceremony starting at 6:45 p.m.
