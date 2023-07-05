PLATTSBURGH — Jonathan Toohill scored his first J & S Steel DIRTcar Sportsman victory at Airborne Speedway on Saturday.
Toohill and Chris Cayea battled side-by-side for the final five laps to decide the outcome. On the final lap, Cayea pulled ahead off of the second turn. Cayea had a narrow advantage entering the final two turns, but Toohill was rim riding on the cushion and launched off the top of turn four to pass Cayea at the line.
Cayea finished second, while Craig Wholey completed the podium. Tanner Forbes and Travis Bruno completed the top five.
The Hartson Total Opening Renegade feature hit the track and was getting ready to go green when the skies opened up and dumped on the speedway grounds.
More information will be available in the coming days about make-up features for the Renegades, Taylor Rental Street Stocks and Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman. Additionally, more information about the fireworks show will be announced as soon as it is available.
Visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.