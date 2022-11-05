PLATTSBURGH — Victories for the Saranac and Northeastern Clinton girls earlier in the week got Section VII off and running in the NYSPHSAA soccer championships.
Today, six Section VII champions in three classes will be competing in regional final play, looking to punch their ticket to the state final four.
Four of the teams — Chazy boys and girls, Saranac girls and NCCS girls — will be staying home for games at Beekmantown Central School.
Meanwhile, the Plattsburgh High boys and NCCS boys are on the road for their regional finals.
Class B
Boys
Plattsburgh vs. Mechanicville, at LaSalle Institute, noon.
The Northern Soccer League Division I champion Hornets (14-2) last played in the Section VII Class B final where they were the top seed and recorded a 4-0 win over defending champion Beekmantown. Momin Khan, Andrew Bula, Ben Lambert and Owen Mulligan scored goals for the Hornets, who then had a bye in the first round of regional play.
Mechanicville (19-0-2), meanwhile, advanced to regional play with a 1-0 victory over Catskill in the Section II championship game. In first-round regional action, Mechanicville posted a 3-0 decision over Section X winner Salmon River.
Girls
Syracuse Westhill vs. Saranac at Beekmantown, 3:45 p.m.
The Chiefs, winners of the NSL Division I title, were the top seed in the B sectionals and earned a 2-1 win over Beekmantown in the final on goals by Sydney Myers and Brenna Ducatte. Saranac (17-2) then went on the road to Stillwater High School in the first round of the regionals and got goals from Myers and Aislyn Liberty in an impressive 2-0 victory over Section II champion Schalmont.
Westhill defeated Central Valley, 2-0, in the Section III final after a 1-0 decision over state-ranked Skaneateles in the semifinals. Westhill also played a first-round regional contest and rolled to a 5-0 win over Section X winner Gouverneur.
Class C
Boys
NCCS vs. Maple Hill, at LaSalle Institute, 2:30 p.m.
The Cougars (12-5), who played a NSL Division I schedule this season, were the second seed in the sectionals and defeated top-seeded Northern Adirondack, 2-0, for the title as Marcus Bedard and James Wells tallied goals. NCCS then had a bye into today’s regional final.
Maple Hill (18-1) edged out a 4-3 overtime win over Voorheesville for the Section II crown and followed that up with a 2-1 win over Section X champion Canton in opening-round state play.
Girls
Waterford-Halfmoonvs. NCCS, at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.
The top-seeded Cougars (12-6-1), who also played a NSL Division I schedule, recorded a 2-0 victory over Northern Adirondack in the sectional final as Bailee Lafountain accounted for both goals. They then took part in the first round of the regionals where they went to Potsdam and defeated Section X winner Canton, 1-0, on Bryn Hite’s goal.
Waterford Halfmoon (19-1), had a bye in the opening round of state play after taking the Section II championship with a one-sided 7-1 win over Voorheesville.
Class D
Boys
Chateaugay vs. Chazy
at Beekmantown, 11 a.m.
Chazy (16-0-1), NSL Division II winners this season, were the top seed in the Section VII playoffs and emerged with a 3-0 victory over Schroon Lake/Newcomb in the final behind two goals from Peter LaBarge and one from Luke Moser. The Eagles had a bye in the first round of the regionals.
The Bulldogs (14-5), no strangers to the area, also had a bye to open state play after winning the Section X title as the fourth seed. Chateaugay posted a 4-0 win over Colton-Pierrepont in the quarterfinals, a 2-1 overtime win over top-seeded Lisbon in the semifinals and a 1-0 victory over sixth-seeded Heuvelton in the final.
Girls
Chateaugay vs. Chazy, at Beekmantown, 1:15 p.m.
The Eagles (15-2-2), NSL Division II champions, advanced as the top seed in the sectionals with a 2-1 victory over Boquet Valley. Ava McAuliffe scored both goals and Lily Pratt assisted on both of them. Chazy then had a bye in the first round of regional play.
Chateaugay (19-0) won the Northern Athletic Conference East Division this season. The Bulldogs were the top seed in the Section X Class D playoffs and held true to form with a 3-1 win over Edwards-Knox in the quarterfinals, a 1-0 overtime victory over Lisbon in the semifinals and a 5-1 decision over No. 3 seed Hammond in the finals.
