CANTON — Dan Dorsett’s 300th win as varsity baseball coach at Ticonderoga is one he’ll never forget.
His Sentinels erupted for six runs in the top of the eighth inning Thursday to complete a dramatic comeback and record a 10-4 win over Section X champion Canton in NYSPHSAA Class C sub-regional play.
The victory sends the Section VII-champion Sentinels (11-7) into today’s 2 p.m. regional finals against Section II power Chatham, being held at Plattsburgh High School field.
“This was a fantastic road win for our team and a great experience for our players,” Dan Dorsett said.
“It was nice to get my 300th win in a big game like this. and what made it extra special was my son (Jackson) getting the pitching win.
The final score, however, doesn’t indicate the type of game it was.
“It was a crazy game,” Dan Dorsett said.
Golden Bears’ starter David Zuhlsdorf limited the Sentinels to one run over six innings as his team held a 3-1 lead.
But the hard-throwing lefty had to work out of potential trouble as Ticonderoga stranded nine runners over the six innings. As a result, he had to leave the mound after six due to the pitch-count limit.
“He’s good — he’s their ace,” Dan Dorsett said. “We stranded runners, but we forced him to grind it out.”
The Sentinels then got their bats going against reliever Charlie Todd, with Nathan LaCourse at center stage.
Down 3-1, Jackson Dorsett and Garrett Drinkwine opened the top of the seventh with walks. LaCourse then followed with a long two-run double that tied the game at 3-all.
LaCourse moved to third on an infield grounder and scored on a one-out sacrifice fly to center by Dom Crossman to give Ticonderoga 4-3 lead.
The Golden Bears, however, forced extra innings off reliever Dorsett in the home half of the inning on a hit batter, sacrifice bunt, single and a squeeze bunt by Todd to make it 4-all.
Dorsett then got the next batter on a fly ball to right field to keep the game going in the balance.
The Sentinels then lowered the boom on the Golden Bears in the eighth, hitting the ball hard and getting six runs
Drinkwine’s squeeze bunt brought in the first run to give Ticonderoga the lead for good.
LaCourse then followed with his second two-run double in two innings, Collin Lauzon doubled in another, and Crossman and Carter Perron added RBI singles to cap the outburst.
“We played some small ball to take the lead,” Dan Dorsett said. “We saw how successful Canton was when it’s done the right way, and it’s something we work on in practice.”
“We also hit the ball hard in the eighth and that’s also something we’re capable of doing.”
Canton got the leadoff batter aboard in the bottom of the eighth on a single, but Dorsett got the next three hitters with the ball never leaving the infield.
The Golden Bears took the lead in the game with three runs in the third. Canton loaded the bases against starter Tommy Montalbano and the first runner came across and scored on a walk.
Jackson Dorsett then took over and Canton used another squeeze bunt to make it 2-0 before another bases-loaded walk gave the Golden Bears a 3-0 advantage after three.
Jackson Dorsett then settled down after that and retired 12 of 14 batters in one stretch. He finished with five strikeouts, walked one and hit one and allowed five hits in going the final 5.2 innings.
Ticonderoga got one run back in the fourth on Crossman’s single, an infield error and Alex Swajger’s RBI single.
LaCourse, Crossman, Perron and Swajger all finished with two hits apiece for the Sentinels.
“I want to give a special mention to my assistant coach, Rick McClintock,” Dan Dorsett said. “He has been my assistant for the past 17 years and, without him, I would never have had this kind of success with the team.”
— Ticonderoga 10, Canton 4 (8) TCS 000 100 36 — 10 9 1 CCS 003 000 10 — 4 7 3 Montalbano, Dorsett (3) and Crossman. D. Zuhlsdorf, Todd (7) and E. Duhlsdorf. WP- Dorsett. LP- Todd. 2B- LaCourse 2 (TCS), Lauzon (TCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.