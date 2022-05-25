PLATTSBURGH — The Ticonderoga baseball team has been on a roll of late.
It hasn’t stopped in post-season play.
The top-seeded Sentinels jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first inning on Wednesday and continued to tack on runs in an 18-9 victory over AuSable Valley in the Section VII Class C championship game at Chip Cummings Field.
The Sentinels, a 13-3 winner over Moriah in the semifinals, scored a combined 31 runs in their two sectional victories.
“It took us about half the season for the players to buy in on what we were trying to do and I’m happy with what we have done,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said.
Winning pitcher Nate Trudeau struck out five in going the first four innings, but also did a lot of damage at the plate with three hits, including two long triples, and three RBI.
“It was a weird game,” Dorsett said. “We expected to have a fight on our hands. We thought we had an advantage because they hadn’t seen Nate this season, but they hit the ball.”
The Patriots did hit the ball, but five pitchers combined to allow 11 hits and nine walks. AuSable Valley also made six errors which didn’t help.
“It started in the first inning and we can’t make the mistakes we made against a good team like Ticonderoga,” AuSable Valley coach Randy Douglas said. “They were able to capitalize.”
The Patriots were able to cut their deficit to 5-4 going into the bottom of the third, only to have the Sentinels tally six times for an 11-4 advantage.
Every time AuSable Valley tried to make a run, Ticonderoga had the answer.
“We talked about how important it was to get off to a good start in the game,” Dorsett said. “We were able score early and I was happy we were able to respond every time after they scored.”
Tommy Montalbano, Nathan LaCourse and Garrett Drinkwine all chipped in with two hits apiece for Ticonderoga, with Montalbano driving in two runs. Dom Crossman added a double.
The first five batters in the Ticonderoga order combined for 10 hits, three walks and 11 runs scored.
“We work on fundamentals all season and we have been playing much better the second half of the season,” Dorsett said.
Once again, the second-seeded Patriots were powered offensively by sophomore Scott LaMountain.
LaMountain accounted for a double, intentional walk, double and single in his four trips to the plate and drove in four of his team’s runs.
Zander McCabe followed with two hits and losing pitcher Zack Bola added a two-run double.
“We know we can play better than we did today, but I’m still proud of our team,” Douglas said. “I thought we hit the ball well, but our pitching and defense wasn’t what we needed.”
Wednesday’s game was the final one as varsity coach for Douglas, who is stepping aside after three years at first as a junior varsity coach and then 19 years as varsity coach at AuSable Valley.
Andrew Bombard, who has been Douglas’ assistant coach the past five years, will be the new head coach.
“It’s been a good run and I know I’m going to miss it,” Douglas said.
Next up for the Sentinels will be regional play on June 2 against the Section II winner at Chip Cummings Field.
Ticonderoga 18, AuSable Valley 9
AVCS 112 203 0 — 9 9 6
TCS 506 133 x — 18 11 3
Bola, LaMountain (1), Mattila (3), Laduke (5), McCabe (6) and Doner. Trudeau, Tucker (5) and Crossman. WP- Trudeau. LP- Bola. Sv- Tucker. 2B- LaMountain (AVCS) 2, Bola (AVCS), Crossman (TCS). 3B- Trudeau (TCS) 2.
