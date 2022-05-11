TICONDEROGA — Northeastern Clinton pushed late, but Ticonderoga’s Gavin Tucker came in and locked down the save on the mound for Sentinels, helping them win, 7-6.
Connor Yaw had struck out six batters and allowed no walks in six innings prior to Tucker relieving him in the seventh.
Owen Stonitsch hit his second home run in two days to get the Sentinels the early lead, while Tucker and Nate Trudeau had big RBI singles to extend the Ti lead late in the game.
Northeastern’s Tyler Guay hit a double with the bases loaded in the seventh inning before advancing to third base on a throw to home, but he would stay at third with Tucker closing out the inning.
Gabe Suprenant hit a double and RJ Johnston registered a triple to help the Cougar offense in their defeat.
—
Ticonderoga 7, Northeastern Clinton 6
NCCS 000 101 4 — 6 8 0
TCS 100 222 X — 7 7 0
Wells, Suprenant (7) and Guay. Yaw, Tucker (7) and Crossman. WP- Yaw. LP- Wells Jr. 2B-Guay (NCCS), Suprenant (NCCS), Montalbano (TCS). 3B- Johnston (NCCS), Montalbano (TCS). HR- Stonitsch (TCS).
MORIAH 11
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 5
ELLENBURG — The Vikings scored early and often and held on to beat the Bobcats.
The Moriah offense recorded 14 hits in the win, scoring four, two and four runs in the first, third and fourth innings, respectively.
Kaydin Sargent and Owen Nephew each had three of those hits for the Vikings.
On the mound, Moriah’s Joe Pelkey and Nephew combined for eight strikeouts.
Cody Lambert led the Northern Adirondack offense in the loss with three hits, while Matt Boulrice threw 11 strikeouts in six innings for the Bobcats.
—
Moriah 11, Northern Adirondack 5
MCS 402 400 1 — 11 14 1
NAC 000 012 2 — 5 8 2
Wells, Pelkey, Sargent (6) and Nephew. M. Boulrice, Stickney (7) and Lambert, Murphy. WP- Pelkey. LP-Boulrice. 2B- Nephew (MCS). 3B- D. Valentine (MCS).
NON-CONFERENCE
PLATTSBURGH 15
AUSABLE VALLEY 6
PLATTSBURGH — Freshman Braeden Calkins came up from JV to pitch this matchup, and got the win on the mound in the process for Plattsburgh High.
In the winning effort, he struck out seven Patriot batters, walked three and allowed five hits during his five innings.
He also hit a triple in the win, along with Bostyn Duquette, while Warren Miller rapped a double. Jake Calkins tallied two hits, three runs and two RBIs, while Ty Calkins had two hits and one RBI.
“The three Calkins boys played well for us today,” Hornets coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “Braeden threw a great game on the mound for us, considering it being his first varsity game. I was glad we were able to use a lot of players today.”
—
Plattsburgh 15, AuSable Valley 6
AVCS 000 051 0 — 6 6 5
PHS 054 222 X — 15 10 3
LaDuke, Butler and Doner. B. Calkins, Duquette (6) Griffiths (7) and J. Calkins. WP- B. Calkins. LP- LaDuke. 2B- Miller (PHS). 3B- B. Calkins (PHS), Duquette (PHS).
