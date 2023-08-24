ticONDEROGA —The pads are popping and excitement fills the air. It’s football season.
Things will be a little different, but the joy remains the same for the boys of Ticonderoga.
Starting this year, the Sentinels drop from 11-man football to an 8-man format, where they have five games, compared to the eight for the rest of the North Country.
“Our participation numbers have been down,” Ti athletic director Dan Dorsett said. “So what I did was I actually went backwards and looked all the way to fifth grade, to see what our numbers were, to find out how many kids in each class, how many boys in each class and how many kids actually participate in sports.
“When we got back to the fifth grade, it’s a really small class. There’s only 13 boys in it. and two of them play sports. So I knew at some point, we have to make the transition.”
Obviously, there were questions and concerns from not just the community, but from athletes as well. Many football players were bummed and upset at first until Dorsett presented information to them.
“First of all, I showed a lot of footage of what it looks like,” Dorsett said. “It’s real football. There’s no difference in it.”
“I explained to them that there’s more non 11-man traditional teams in the country than 11-man teams, because of some of the research I found on, there’s eight, seven and six man teams in Texas. This is the thing that’s coming, I think New York state’s throwing a little bit too. I want to say there’s like 30 something teams down in New York state. So it’s not something that’s so out of the ordinary. It’s just that we’re not used to seeing.”
Dorsett said he received questions from the community from what the game is going to be like to why is Ti doing this in the first place.
“The one thing I responded with is we’re not geographically in a good location to merge with anybody else for football,” he said. “We’re really not close to anybody other than potentially Crown Point or Moriah, and those just weren’t realistic options for us.
“And when I explained the numbers situation, people understood that’s kind of where we’re at. and this way we can still be the Sentinels and still be talking football and not some other you know, combined version of a football team.”
With dropping to eight man football, there’s going to be a lot of uncertainty as the program moves from its first season. Thankfully Dorsett found a helpful source in Dan Brown, the athletic director for Tupper Lake.
“Tupper Lake has been really the example we’ve been following,” Dorsett said. “[Brown] has been super helpful in helping us transition.
“He basically said that it’s what saved their program. and they’ve kind of rebuilt football again on the basis of eight man. Their numbers are back up and their excitement is back up. So we’re hoping for the same thing.”
This familiarity the programs are building will carry onto the field as well. Ti and Tupper Lake are set to play three times this season, twice in Ticonderoga and once in Tupper Lake.
“The challenge with eight man is that there’s a ton of travel if you want to get games like we’re actually hoping we are fortunate enough to set up a neutral site game,” Dorsett said. “On Oct 7 we’re playing in Glens Falls against a school south of Kingston, Onteora.
“It’s a challenge to find competition. week one, we’re going to Utica to play.”
In traveling south for those games, Dorsett hopes to put on a showcase for other potential schools struggling with numbers in football. His ideal goal would be to show eight man football off, what it looks like and possibly consider it as an option for them in the future.
One of the biggest challenges Ti faces is currently there’s only 15 players on the football team. Normally there may be drills, or scrimmages, the team could do with more players. It’s just another challenge this team has to face.
And this was due to not having a JV team. With only having modified and varsity programs, players were making the jump potentially when they weren’t ready. Dorsett said some quit playing due to the jump being too big to make the move to varsity.
The good news for Ti, this year at least, is they are aiming to form a JV team with 20 players. It’ll help make the transition smoother when they move to varsity. Dorsett said the hope is next year there will not be number issues as the varsity team may be closer to 20 each season. Once there, it’ll be more solid.
While there’s hope for the future, Dorsett remains focused on the present.
He hopes for success but the team is behind the eight ball, so remains realistic with expectations as they’ve never experienced eight man football before.
Grab a win, or two, and that could be the best foundation for the team going forward.
“For me the success is going to be if we can generate a good experience that you know we can keep building from here,” Dorsett said. “I don’t think we can plan our future wins and losses this season. I think we just have some success in running it effectively.
“I do think that first home game I think the spectators are going to ask ‘What is this thing?’ and I think we have to do a good job of putting out a good experience for our kids so that it’s a positive vibe not only for the kid but in the community in school, and then we can build from there.”
If one thing is for certain, Ti supporters will come out for their first game and likely travel for their road games. Ticonderoga supports their own.
“I’m a Ticonderoga person,” Dorsett said. “I played football here. I was fortunate to get a job that brought me back here.
“There’s a lot of pride here.”
