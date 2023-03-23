GLENNS FALLS — The Sentinels let one get away in their season opening loss to the Cardinals.
Rallying from one run down in top of the seventh, Ti took a four run lead heading into the bottom of the frame. With a few bad breaks, Fort Ann rallied to score five runs on their own to win the game, 12-11, Tuesday.
Fort Ann’s Emma Blondin carried the Cardinals with a solid performance in the circle as well as the plate. Blondin allowed four runs, while having three hits. Two of the hits were for extra bases, a double and triple.
Jaelynn Whitford had a strong opening to her season with three hits to lead the Sentinels. Her triple and two doubles set the tone, but she was not alone. Cassidy Mattison, Sophia Dorsett and Myelight Drinkwine had two hits each.
“Once we shook off the rust of having to come into the dome and just start playing, the girls did a nice job,” Ti coach Eric Mullen said. “We hit the ball hard and made some plays in the field.”
“Obviously playing in March there is going to be mistakes and things we haven’t had time to go over yet, but overall I am pleased with our performance today.”
Fort Ann 12, Ticonderoga 11
Ti 004 000 5 — 11 14 5
FA 500 020 5 — 12 11 4
Blondin and Wright. Montville, Drinkwine (4), Montville (6) and Moore. WP — Blondin LP- Montville. 2B- Blondin (FA), Freebern (FA), Wright 2 (FA), Whitford 2 (Ti), Mattison (Ti), Johndrow Ti. 3B- Blondin (FA), Whitford (Ti)
