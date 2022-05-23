Ticonderoga, AuSable Valley split CVAC track and field meet

TICONDEROGA — AuSable Valley’s boys paced the competition on their side while the Ticonderoga girls took a decisive victory on theirs in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field meet, Monday.
BOYS
Thomas Sucharzewski, Haidyn Smith and Dominick LaPier all chipped in well for the Patriots.
Sucharzewski won the long and high jumps, Smith took first in the 100- and 200-meters and high jump, and LaPier won the 110- and 400-hurdles.
Emery Tausinger and Garrett Beebe stood out for the Sentinels in the loss, with Tausinger taking the top spot in the 1600-, 400- and 800-meters and Beebe winning the 3200-meters and helping the team to a victory in the 3200-meter relay.
GIRLS
The Sentinels dominated the girls’ competition, winning all but one event.
Grace Hodgson grabbed the triple jump for the Patriots, but that would be it.
For Ticonderoga, Madalynn Hubbard, Andréa Cooke, Lizzie Rich, Hannah Porter and Madeline Lender all played parts in multiple event wins.
Hubbard took the 100-, 400- and 200-meters and ran in the 1600-meter relay group, Cooke won the high and long jumps, Rich swept the throws and ran in the 400-meter relay, Porter won the 800- and 1500-meters and ran in the 3200-, 400- and 1600-meter relays, and Lender won the 100- and 400-meter hurdles and ran in the 1600-meter relay.
Girls
Ticonderoga 93, AuSable 30
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, TCS (Sutphen, Porter, Blanchard, Parent), 12:20.6.
100 hurdles- 1, Lender, TCS, 20.85.
100- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 13.47.
1500- 1, H. Porter, TCS, 5:45.2.
400 relay- 1, TCS (Rich, Sutphen, Porter, I. Cooke), 58.3.
400- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 1:06.37.
400 hurdles- 1, Lender, TCS, 1:22.5.
800- 1, H. Porter, TCS, 3:01.6.
200- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 28.05.
3000- 1, Blanchard, TCS, 13:01.6.
1600 relay- 1, TCS (Lender, H. Porter, Bechard, Hubbard), 5:03.8.
High jump- 1, A. Cooke, TCS, 5-0.
Long jump- 1, A. Cooke, TCS, 14-8.5
Triple jump- 1, Hodgson, AVCS, 24-11.5.
Shot put- 1, Rich, TCS, 36-9.
Discus- 1, Rich, TCS, 75-11.
Boys
AuSable Valley 83, Ticonderoga 39
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, TCS (Tausinger, Beebe, Burke, Facteau), 10:13.6.
110 hurdles- 1, LaPier, AVCS, 20.56.
100- 1, Smith, AVCS, 12.56.
1600- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 5:07.
400 relay- 1, AVCS (Benware, Danter, Lafevre, Rabideau), 1:01.7.
400- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 59.14.
400 hurdles- 1, LaPierre, AVCS, 1:17.8.
800- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 2:33.8.
200- 1, Smith, AVCS, 25.78.
3200- 1, Beebe, TCS, 11:36.
1600 relay- 1, AVCS (Mulvey, Brandt, Semeraro, Dupuis), 4:41.1.
High jump- 1, Sucharzewski, AVCS, 5-2.
Long jump- 1, Sucharzewski, AVCS, 16-2.
Triple jump- 1, Mulvey, AVCS, 31-7.25.
Shot put- 1, Smith, AVCS, 32-1.
Discus- 1, LeFevre, AVCS, 102-4
SATURDAY
VAN DUSEN INVITATIONAL
OGDENSBURG — The Saranac boys and girls track teams sent contingents to the Van Dusen Invitational held at Ogdensburg Free Academy this past Saturday.
The Chiefs’ day was headlined by senior thrower Branden Ashley, seventh grade sprinter Sarah Lavigne, and freshman Grace Damiani.
Ashley broke the Saranac school record in the discus throw with a huge 155-9 effort on his first throw of the day, marking the fourth farthest throw for any D2 school in the state and 9th in the NY federation.
He also qualified to throw at either New Balance or Nike Nationals in June.
Lavigne broke the Saranac school record in the 100-meter dash in the semifinal when she ran 12.78 to qualify for finals. This is currently the 14th best D2 time on the season, also qualifying her for Nike Nationals in the middle school division.
Damiani had a solid day in the high jump, finishing with a 5-2 mark to tie for sixth in D2 on the season.
Desiree Jean-Pierre was awarded the meet’s most outstanding female thrower for winning the girls’ shot put with a 32-10 heave and placing second in discus with 95-11. Marissa Leduc and Maddy Wynnik would place first and second in the long jump, the girls 4x100 relay won while the boys placed second, and Andrew Denial took second in the steeplechase.
Lavigne, Paige Ubl and Olivia Davis took first, second and fifth, respectively in the 100-meters dash.
FRIDAY
NCCS 118, AUSABLE VALLEY 13
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougar girls took a strong win over the Patriots last Friday.
GIRLS
Leah Coulombe led the way for Northeastern, taking first in four events as she won the 100- and 200-meters and swept the throws.
Alex Cone and Audrey Langlois each contributed to three event wins, while Lexi Clark, Alexa Turner and Maddy Arno each contributed two.
BOYS
Complete team scores were not submitted to the Press-Republican, but the Cougar boys had three multi-event winners in the meet.
Gunner Frenyea paced Northeastern, winning the 1600- and 800-meters and the long jump and running in the 3200-meter relay.
Thomas Gilbo and Elijah Jolicoeur contributed to three event wins each for the Cougars.
For the Patriots, Celton Dupuis won the 400-meters and 400-meter relay.
Boys
Complete team scores were not submitted to the Press-Republican.
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Bulriss, G. Frenyea, Prairie, Brown), 10:28.6.
110 hurdles- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 16.9.
100- 1, Jolicoeur, NCCS, 12.1.
1600- 1, G. Frenyea, NCCS, 5:27.3.
400 relay- 1, AVCS (Dupuis, Brandt, Sucharzewski, Smith), 52.4.
400- 1, Dupuis, AVCS, 1:00.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Dubuque, NCCS, 1:09.5.
800- 1, G. Frenyea, NCCS, 2:26.5.
200- 1, Jolicoeur, NCCS, 24.6.
3200- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 12:45.6.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Zeng, West, Dubuque, Jolicoeur), 4:22.5.
High jump- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 5-0.
Long jump- 1, G. Frenyea, NCCS, 15-0.
Triple jump- 1, Mulvey, AVCS, 32-2.
Shot put- 1, Smith, AVCS, 32-8.5.
Discus- 1, LeFevre, AVCS, 99-2.5.
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 118, AuSable Valley 13
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Cone, Ducharme, Clark, Langlois), 12:18.
100 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 18.3.
100- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 13.23.
1500- 1, Cone, NCCS, 5:48.
400 relay- 1, NCCS (Jolicoeur, Grabie, Deso, Cameron), 1:02.
400- 1, Arno, NCCS, 1:05.
400 hurdles- 1, Visconti, NCCS, 1:25.
800- 1, Langlois, NCCS, 3:02.
200- 1, Coulombe, NCCS, 28.7.
3000- 1, Cone, NCCS, 12:48.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (Langlois, Carroll, Desrosia, Arno), 5:12.
High jump- 1, Clark, NCCS, 5-9.
Long jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 15-2.
Triple jump- 1, Clark, NCCS, 29-5.
Shot put- 1, Coulombe, NCCS.
Discus- 1, Coulombe, NCCS.
