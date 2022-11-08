CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley stole the show as they played host to the Section VII swimming sectionals Saturday.
The Patriots won all but one event en route to gaining 446 total points. Plattsburgh and Moriah finished with 290 and 167 points, respectively, good enough for second and third place.
All athletes who placed first in any event qualified for the New York State Championships. This meet will be held in Rochester at the Webster Aquatic Center on Nov 18-19.
It will be a busy two days for a trio of Patriots; Annie Manion, Ashley Brousseau and Alexis Hathaway.
Manion won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle. She is also part of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Brousseau, also part of both relay teams with Manion, placed first in both the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
Hathaway takes part in four races like her teammates, two being in the relays and then individual in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Ella Garrow is headed to the state championships as a part of AuSable’s relay teams.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Plattsburgh claimed the victory and a spot in Rochester. The team is comprised of Kara Kretser, Shelby Midgett, Abby Henley, and Sophia laValley
While tickets were getting punched, multiple Patriot records were shattered.
Hathaway’s time of 1:02.89 in the 100 backstroke, was a new Section VII, new meet and new Patriots record.
The 100 breaststroke saw two records set. Hannah Tremblay’s time of 1:29.72 set a new Adirondack Christian School record. Garrow set a new Patriot record with a time of 1:10.59.
In both relays won by AuSable, new Patriots records were set. In the 200 medley relay, set a mark of 1:59.01. The group came together in the 400 freestyle relay to set a new record of 3:59.61
—
1. AuSable, 446; 2. Plattsburgh, 290; 3. Vikings, 167.
200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. AuSable ( Hathaway, Garrow, Manion, Brousseau), 1:59.01; 2. Moriah ( Best, McKiernan, Boucher, Maness), 2:23.18.
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Brousseau (AVCS) 2:12.35; 2. Fuller (PHS), 2:16.08; 3. Kabeli (AVCS), 2:17.10; 4. Cordick (AVCS), 2:22.01; 5. Chase (PHS), 2:27.26; 6. Coupal (PHS), 2:31.10; 7. Garrand (AVCS), 2:37.91; 8. Merrill (PHS), 2:47.42; 9. Dever (MHS), 3:11.64.
200 Yard IM: 1. Manion (AVCS), 2:27.23; 2. Coupal (PHS), 2:32.67; 3. Chase (AVCS),, 2:46.43; 4. Tremblay (AVCS), 2:49.50; 5. McKiernan (MHS), 2:56.83; 6. Finlaw (AVCS), 3:11.19; 7. Davis (PHS), 3:12.39; 8. Giovazzino (MHS), 3:24.10.
100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Hathaway (AVCS) 1:04.92; 2. Coupal (PHS), 1:11.55; 3. Cordick (AVCS), 1:13.75; 4. Chase (AVCS), 1:22.16; 5. Best (MHS), 1:24.78; 6. Midgett (PHS), 1:26.04; 7. Finlaw (AVCS), 1:39.08; 8.Drake (MHS), 1:41.39.
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Manion (AVCS) 1:00.95; 2. Fuller (PHS), 1:01.12; 3. LaValley (PHS), 1:02.91; 4. Henley (PHS), 1:06.03; 5. Mero (AVCS), 1:06.09; 6. Roy (AVCS), 1:06.59; 7. Kretser
(PHS), 1:12.11; 8. Allen (AVCS) 1:14.94
500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Brousseau (AVCS), 6:00.69; 2. Kabeli (AVCS), 6:13.19; 3. Clowney (AVCS), 6:43.60; 4. Chase (PHS), 6:51.46; 5. Garrand (PHS), 7:04.99; 6. Merrill (PHS), 7:41.75; 7. Drake (MHS), 8:16.24.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Plattsburgh ( Kretser, Midgett, Henley, LaValley), 1:55.53; 2. AuSable ( Boissey, Chase, Mero, Roy), 1:56.58; 3. Moriah ( Best, McKiernan, Boucher, Maness), 2:07.29.
100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Hathaway (AVCS), 1:02.89; 2. Silver (PHS), 1:07.01; 3. Kretser (PHS), 1:13.25; 4. Coupal (PHS) 1:16.22; 5. Mero (AVCS), 1:16.60; 6. Best (MHS), 1:22.40; 7. Smith (AVCS), 1:25.22; 8. Howard (AVCS), 1:33.05; 9. Dever (MHS), 1:39.03
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Garrow (AVCS) 1:10.56; 2. McKiernan (MHS), 1:23.87; 3. Roy (AVCS) 1:25.40; 4. Giovazzino (MHS), 1:28.64; 5. Boissey (AVCS), 1:29.13; 6. Tremblay (AVCS), 1:29.72; 7. Davis (PHS), 1:35.55; 8. Midgett (PHS), 1:36.27; 9. Trombley (PHS), 1:46.73; 10. Plaza (PHS), 1:59.21.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. AuSable ( Manion, Brousseau, Hathaway, Garrow), 3:59.61; 2. Plattsburgh (Coupal, LaValley, Henley, Silver), 4:10.27; 3. Moriah (Boucher, Drake, Giovazzino, Dever), 5:44.92.
