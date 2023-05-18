BEEKMANTOWN — The Sentinels scored early and often in the opening innings to hold off the Eagles, 15-8.
It didn’t start pretty for Beekmantown as Ti pushed seven runs across the plate in the opening frame, capped by a bases-clearing triple by Addy Moore.
The Sentinels would push five additional runs in the following two innings to push the lead to 12 before the Eagles could blink.
“We got ourselves into too big of a hole in the first inning that we could not climb out of,” Beekmantown’s Michele Barnes said. “We chipped away but it was too much of a deficit to overcome. Credit to Ti for coming out so strong.”
It was a game filled with fireworks as multiple players hit home runs to keep the offenses rolling.
Moore along with Lizzie Rich would hit a pair for Ti while Anna Dutil knocked one for the Eagles.
Barnes said 8th grade Ava Dauphinais entered in the third inning and did a great job in relief. She gave up four hits and walked three.
With the win, Ti moves to 10-3 in the CVAC, placing them solidly in second place. The Sentinels are a game behind Plattsburgh for first.
Ticonderoga 15, Beekmantown 8
TCS 723 003 0 - 15 12 4
BCS 020 321 0 - 8 9 5
Montville, Pound (5), Johndrow (6). LaPier, Dauphinais (3), Barnes (7). WP- Montville. LP- LaPier. HR- Moore (Ti), Rich (Ti), Dutil (BCS). 3B- Moore. 2B- Whitford
PLATTSBURGH 8
NCCS 4
PLATTSBURGH — It is the time of year to see what your team is made of, and see how they can play from behind.
The Hornets got such a test against the Cougars, rallying to win 8-4
“NCCS played us really tough,” Plattsburgh’s Cindy McMahon said. “They played great defense, swung the bat well and [Bailee Lafountain] was around the plate all game. It was a good team win for us on a night when we were playing from behind most of the game.”
The Hornets wouldn’t get on board until the fourth inning, and wouldn’t be able to take the lead until the following inning when the bats came alive.
“We were behind 4-2 going into the fifth and scored six runs to take the lead,’ McMahon said. “Big hits in that inning were a double by Lily Duquette, a great bunt by Sara Deloria, and singles by Marissa Silver, Alyssa Hemingway, Bella Miller and Calli Fitzwater.“
Desiree Dubois led the Cougars with three hits, including one triple.
Plattsburgh 8, NCCS 4
NCCS 021 010 0 - 4 6 2
PHS 000 260 x - 8 9 4
LaFountain, Fitzwater. WP- Fitzwater LP- LaFountain. 3B- Dubois (NCCS), 2B- Roberts (NCCS), LaFountain (NCCS), Fitzwater (PHS), LaValley (PHS), Duquette (PHS).
MORIAH 6
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
CLINTONVILLE — The Vikings got their first conference victory as they defeated the Patriots, 6-3.
“Moriah came out strong hitting,” AuSable Valley’s Kayla Taylor said. “AVCS had too many errors and couldn’t get the bats going.”
Moriah scored five runs early and it proved too much for AVCS to overcome.
AuSable’s Haley Hickey was dominant, even in defeat. Through seven innings, she struck out 10.
Viking Jillian Eichen, who earned the victory, helped her own cause with a multi-hit game. On the mound she struck out two.
Moriah 6, AuSable VAlley 3
MCS 230 010 0 - 6 6 2
AVCS 011 010 0 - 3 6 4
J. Eichen, Hickey. WP- J. Eichen LP- Hickey.
BOQUET VALLEY 20
WILLSBORO 8
WILLSBORO — Self-inflicted mistakes doomed the Warriors from the start. They would fall to the Griffins, 20-8.
“The first inning was a tough one for my girls,” Willsboro’s Kyli Wilson said. “They had 5 errors and 6 walks that ended up allowing Boquet to score 11.
“This was really hard to come back from. We were able to score a few runs off some hard hit balls but weren’t able to come back from that first inning. Boquet had minimal errors and was aggressive on the bases.”
The aggressiveness on the basepaths gave the Griffins extra base hits and stolen bases.
Abbey Schwoebel led Boquet Valley with three hits, one being a triple. Teammate Claire Reynolds had two with one a double and the other a triple.
Willsboro’s Lexi Nolette led her team with two hits, which included one triple. McKinley Belzile had two hits with one double.
Boquet Valley 20, Willsboro 8
BV (11)40 041 0 - 20 15 0
WCS 103 101 2 - 8 9 0
Hickey. Crowningshield. WP- Hickey. LP- Crowningshield. 3B- Reynolds (BV), Schwoebel (BV), Lex. Nolette (WCS). 2B- Belzile (WCS), Reynolds BV.
WELLS 25
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 23
WELLS — A high scoring affair saw the Indians come away with a hard fought, 25-23 victory over the Orange.
It would be an even match until the 14 run second inning for Wells that blew the door open. IL/LL would counter with a nine run third inning, but were unable to overcome the final hurdle to take the lead.
Haylie Puterko, who took the loss for the Orange, did help her cause with a double on three hits. Pailin Hample added three hits as well.
Korrine Bly led Wells with three hits. Teammates Kiersten Bly, Liliana Wright, B. Allen, J. Welch, D. Hamm and J. Smith each had two hits.
IL/LL 539 42 - 23 18 4
WCS 4(14)4 4x - 25 18 10
Puterko, Hall (2). Wright, Allen (3), Bly (4), Allen (5). WP- Allen. LP- Puterko. 2B- Puterko (IL/LL)
MONDAY
Beekmantown 7
NCCS 4
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars celebrated Senior Night, but the visiting Eagles spoiled the festivities, winning 7-4.
NCCS was sending off seniors: Michaela Bresanahan, Kayleigh Tuttle and Paige Bourgeois.
“Wind played a factor in how the ball was played today,” Cougars head coach Carrie McComb said. “Both teams seemed to adjust defensively which kept the bats pretty quiet.”
Things would be quiet until the third inning when Beekmantown stringed together five hits to plate six runs, putting some breathing room between the teams.
Ashley Barnes led the Eagles with a triple, while Bailee Lafountain added a double for NCCS.
—
Beekmantown 7, NCCS 4
BCS 016 000 0 - 7 5 4
NCCS 001 020 1 - 4 2 4
LaPier, Barnes (6). LaFountain. WP- LaPier. LP- LaFountain. S- Barnes. 3B- Barnes (BCS). 2B- LaFountain (NCCS)
