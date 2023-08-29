TICONDEROGA — The start of any season brings a sense of hope and expectations as everyone starts at the same place.
Everyone has one goal: a successful season with hope of winning the section.
Fall sports got started with a game between Ticonderoga and Fort Ann
The Sentinels got off on the right foot, Monday, with a season opening win against the Cardinals, 2-1.
They would just need some extra time to do it.
The game would go into the second overtime before a winner could be decided.
Zowie Norton would send the Ticonderoga fans home on a happy note, 7:03 into the second extra frame, she beat Fort Ann’s goalkeeper.
The entire game would be a hard fought contest as both teams would score late in the first half.
Ti’s Alyssa Mydlarz took a sweet pass from Addy Moore to break things open just after midway through the first period.
Fort Ann knotted the score at 1-1, 14 minutes after Mydlarz’ goal, when Kayleigh Hardy beat Sentinel Keirra Bechard.
Bechard was close to a clean sheet to open her campaign as it was her only blemish on a stellar night between the posts. She stopped nine of the 10 shots that Fort Ann tried to get past her.
But, everything was settled for good much later in the contest thanks to Norton’s game ender.
It was an intense match throughout as the shots remained mostly even. Ti finished with outshooting Fort Ann, 12-10.
The Sentinels have more than a week off before returning to action. While remaining at home, Ti hosts Boquet Valley, Sept. 6.
—
Ticonderoga 2, Fort Ann 1 (2 OT)
First Half- 1. TCS, Mydlarz, (Moore), 24:29. 2. FA, Hardy (Winchell), 38.30.
Second OT- 3. TCS Norton, 7:03
Shots- TCS, 12-10
Saves- Wright, FA, 8. Aratare, FA, 2. Bechard, TCS, 9
