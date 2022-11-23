TICONDEROGA —The Sentinels tipped off their season Tuesday with a resounding 52-10 over Fort Ann.
Ti hit the ground running, with Sophia Dorsett scoring nine of her 19 points in the period to help her team take a 15-0 advantage into the second quarter.
The Sentinels would push the lead to 29-4 at the halfway point.
Addy Moore had a solid game for Ticonderoga contributing 17 points.
The Cardinals were led by Madision Freebern who totaled six points.
“Ticonderoga played a great team game with multiple players having assists and steals,” Sentinels head coach Dan Dorsett said. “Fort Ann played hard the entire time and fought til the end.”
