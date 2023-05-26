PLATTSBURGH — The Sentinels scored six runs early and it would be all they needed on their way to a 8-0 victory over the Vikings.
With the win, Ti won the Section VII Class C title. They will next face Canton on Thursday at St. Lawrence University.
Tommy Montalbano was strong at the plate with a double and triple on the day.
Eighth grader Jackson Dorsett pitched well in relief and looks set to be a name to remember for years to come.
