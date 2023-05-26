Sentinels1

PLATTSBURGH — The Sentinels scored six runs early and it would be all they needed on their way to a 8-0 victory over the Vikings. 

With the win, Ti won the Section VII Class C title. They will next face Canton on Thursday at St. Lawrence University. 

Tommy Montalbano was strong at the plate with a double and triple on the day. 

Eighth grader Jackson Dorsett pitched well in relief and looks set to be a name to remember for years to come. 

For full coverage of the Ti/Moriah Class C title game, check Tuesday's edition of the Press-Republican. 

