ALBANY — Section VII did not return home empty handed at this past weekend’s NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the MVP Arena.
Three local wrestlers ended up placing in the Division II competition, with Beekmantown’s Connor Bushey finishing sixth at 285 pounds, Saranac’s Alex Clancy seventh at 132 and Saranac’s Landen Smith eighth at 172.
“Overall, our section wrestled tough,” Saranac coach Heath Smith said. “There were a lot of close matches and you expect that at states.
“We had a lot of close matches go the other way and we could have had four or five place-winners.”
Bushey, at 285, had a bye in the first round before recording a 5-2 decision over Hendrick Hudson’s Mason Dietz and then a pin of Waverly’s Kam Hills to advance to the semifinals.
In the semis, Bushey went up against defending state champion Tristen Hitchcock, from Warrensburg-Lake George, who entered the states with a 43-0 record this season. Bushey was pinned in the match and then lost by fall in his final two bouts to end up sixth.
Hitchcock lost on his bid to repeat as state champion when he dropped a 4-2 decision in the state finals at 285.
Clancy, at 132, also had a bye in the opening round and then recorded a 9-3 decision over Deposit-Hancock’s Landen Estus. Clancy’s bid for the semifinals ended with an 11-3 loss to Mount Sinai’s Brayden Fahrbach, who went on to win the weight class championship.
In the consolation wrestle-backs, Clancy pinned Canisteo-Greenwood’s Gavin Bob, then dropped a 7-2 decision to Lowville’s Patrick Grimsey and decisioned Schalmont’s Dylan Devine, 3-2, for seventh place.
Smith, at 172, had a bye in the first round and then won by technical fall, 17-2, over Lyndonville’s Payton Grabowski before dropping a 6-5 match to Cold Spring Harbor’s Greyson Meak in the quarterfinals.
In the wrestle-backs, Smith recorded a 5-1 decision over Fonda-Fultonville’s Jonathan Cranker before losing his final two matches, both by one point, to take eighth.
Other Section VII wrestlers who won matches but did not place included: Saranac’s Ashton Seymour with a 2-2 record at 126; Beekmantown’s Sawyer Bell, 3-2, at 138; AuSable Valley’s Dominick LaPier, 2-2, at 160; Northern Adirondack’s Trent Snide-Haselton, 2-2, at 189; and NAC’s Trey McGee, 2-2, at 215.
Also competing for Section VII were NAC’s Jackson LaBarge (102), Peru’s Caleb Starke (110), Saranac’s Ryan Devins (118), Beekmantown’s Jack Brown (145) and Saranac’s Kaiden Breyette (152).
Devins lost a couple of close decisions.
In all, the 13 wrestlers from Section VII combined to win 18 matches in the two days of competition.
“Devins wasn’t at 100 percent because of his leg,” Heath Smith said. “But that can happen.
“Seymour was beaten in overtime and Snide-Haselton lost a real close match as well. and there were other closes matches where it could have made a difference for our wrestlers to win.
“We fell a little short of our goals, but Section VII should be proud of the way our kids wrestled.”
