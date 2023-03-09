POTSDAM — Defeating a team three times in a season is difficult. Just ask Beekmantown.
The Eagles had a rough night shooting as they struggled to get any offensive rhythm and fell in the NYSPHSAA subregional against Potsdam, 55-44.
“They outplayed us,” Beekmantown coach Gary Castine said. “They played hard and played with a lot of passion. We had some guys missing shots as the game went and it tightened them up. It was a do or die situation. We didn’t do a good enough job getting the ball inside. We need to get the ball inside.”
After leading 12-7 in the first quarter, the Eagles just went cold. Potsdam forced many turnovers when Beekmantown tried to work it inside and were able to break the full court press that is an Eagle staple.
Castine said if a few extra shots went in the game could’ve been 18-7 going into the second quarter and it could have made a difference. He was quick to say the game isn’t about “what ifs” his team just didn’t execute.
It was the wrong night to have an off night for Beekmantown. Castine said starting point guard Brady Mannix was sick and battled throughout the game but wasn’t himself.
“Mannix is sick and our point guard who runs the show,” Castine said. “He wasn’t 100%, and I don’t think he hit a shot tonight. He was just dying. He wants to try it. So, we got a few minutes, but that’s it. He’s the engine that runs these horses and it hurts not having.”
The second quarter was all Sandstoners. They held the Eagles to eight points in the quarter while scoring 22 to take a 29-20 halftime lead.
Potsdam just kept the pressure on in the second half as they continued to break the Beekmantown press. The attack was led by eighth grader Ian VanWagner who could simply out run the press and often took on double teams as the Eagles tried to keep the ball out of his hands.
The attention to VanWagner, who had caused damage to Beekmantown in the past, allowed others to find easy and open shots.
“He’s very good,” Castine said. “We knew about him the first time we played Potsdam. We were doubling him really well. We’ve kind of dealt with pretty good transitions. We talked about it in practice about rotating and covering the shooter. But, that kid did the same thing in their last game against Cortland. We just didn’t get it done tonight.”
As the game went on the lead expanded, Beekmantown didn’t have an answer to counter any momentum Potsdam had. Just as soon as Josh Burgin would make an inside shot, Sandstoner Dylan Lamora would make a wide open three, to keep the distance.
The tightness of Beekmantown increased as the game continued. The easy shots they missed in the first quarter added on as the shots continued to not fall.
There were moments that a missed shot by the Sandstoners, could lead to the Eagles to wake up and go on a run to make it a contest. Those just never occurred.
Beekmantown was led by Josh Burgin who poured in 22 points. Nate Parliament added 14 making 2 threes.
One of the biggest differences in the contest came from the charity stripe. Potsdam held a 14-5 advantage.
With the season over, Beekmantown now looks to the future. Castine said it’s the offseason to determine how far they will go next year.
“That might come down to how much they want to work in the summer,” he said. “It’s all about plans. You know you can talk about it. Unless you’re out playing ball all the time, you’re not gonna get better. So talk is cheap. You go to show commitment and get out there.”
Potsdam 55, Beekmantown 44
Beekmantown (44)
LaBorde 1-0-3, J. Sand 2-1-5, Mannix 0-0-0, Dixon 0-0-0, Parliament 5-2-14, Beauregard 0-0-0, Burgin 10-2-22, Viau 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-5-44
Potsdam (55)
VanWagner 7-1-15, Hughes 2-6-10, Race 4-0-8, Lamora 4-4-17, Delaney 1-3-5. TOTALS: 18-14-55
Halftime- Potsdam, 29-20
3 point goals- Potsdam (2) Lamora, Beekmantown (3) Parliament 2, J. Sand
FRIDAY
Beekmantown 58
Saranac Lake 50
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles weathered the Red Storm, Friday, in the Section VII Class B final, 58-50. It ended a 10-year drought for Beekmantown.
The two teams exchanged blows and neither could get a firm grasp of the game as it was tied at 22 going into the break. The third quarter was another seesaw battle that saw the Eagles come out with a one-point lead going into the final frame.
Seniors Brady Mannix and Josh Burgin took over the game from there as they combined to score 18 points.
“I can’t say enough about the leadership of Brady Mannix,” Beekmantown head coach Gary Castine said. “People don’t realize his value to our team. He was a maestro out there as he conducted our offense and defense. Nobody has worked harder on our team to improve than Brady.”
Saranac Lake’s Caleb Akey was held by Mannix to five points in three quarters. However, he went off and doubled his total in the fourth to keep his team in the game.
“I looked at Brady and told him I wanted him to shut Akey down,” Castine said. “I used to call him ‘Bray’ because there was no D, but he’s improved so much that I can rely on him at any moment. That’s how much of an improvement he is and how much I value what I get out of him.”
The fourth quarter remained close for most of the fourth quarter. Nate Parliament hit two foul shots with 4:03 on the clock, then stole the ball to score with 3:49 remaining to open up a 6 point lead. The Storm would continue to fight back to 52-48. With 1:52 on the clock, Josh Sand blocked a shot and Parliament’s pass led to a Mannix layup. On the ensuing inbound pass, Sand made a great steal which led the Eagles to another quick basket. Finally, Peyton Viau’s rebound and outlet led to a 10-point lead with 1:08 left on the clock and ending any chance of a Red Storm comeback.
Burgin and Parliament led the Eagles in scoring with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Both also secured double-doubles with Parliament getting a team high 11 rebounds and Burgin grabbing 10. Mannix’s 12 points all came in the second half.
“We played against a very talented Saranac Lake team today,” Castine said. “We were lucky to withstand their effort. Both teams played with passion and heart and neither team deserved to lose. This is one small step for Beekmantown, and one giant leap for the Eagles!”
Beekmantown 58, Saranac Lake 50
Saranac Lake (50)
LaDue 5-2-12, Akey 4-2-11, Navarro 8-4-20, Hewitt 1-0-2, Owens 1-0-2, M. Cirikovic 0-0-0, Dartelle 1-0-2, Faubert 0-0-0, Crist 0-0-0, Denkenberge 0-0-0, Wilson 0-1-1, McCarthy 0-0-0, Ceconjenin 0-0-0, Rivers 0-0-0, E. Cirikovic 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-9-50
Beekmantown (58)
Mosley 1-0-2, Viau 0-2-2, Sorrell 0-0-0, Francois 0-0-0, Beebe 0-0-0, LaBorde 0-0-0, J. Sand 2-0-4, Mannix 4-3-12, Dixon 1-0-2, Parliament 7-2-16, Beauregard 0-0-0, Burgin 5-6-17, N Sand 0-0-0, Bronson 1-0-3. TOTALS: 21-13-58
Halftime- Tied, 22-22
3 point goals- Saranac Lake (1) Akey. Beekmantown (3) Mannix, Burgin, Bronson
