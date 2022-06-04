MORRISONVILLE — A newfound tradition, the Women’s Fun League up here in the North Country, took to the field to honor their late friend, Mary Fry, in the Battle of the Captains game, Friday.
This year was the third annual event and was won by the Captains team, 16-7, over the Co-Captains, at the American Legion Post 1619.
Prior to the game, an award honoring Fry was presented, named the Mary Fry Courageous Woman of the Year award. Each team of the Women’s Fun League nominates a woman, and this year, Geri Kaplan-Downs, who was wearing a t-shirt memorializing Fry, was given the award.
Jess Charland-Buchanan said this is a tradition that will continue on for years to come as the league remembers Fry, honoring her every year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.