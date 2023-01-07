At this point, almost everyone knows the situation. If not, then hearing it will shock anyone to their very core.
This past Monday night, during Monday Night Football on ESPN, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals met for what was touted as what could be the biggest, most exciting game of the NFL season. However, it never got to that point.
During the first quarter of the contest on the Bengals second drive of the game, Joe Burrow threw a pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins that went for 13 yards before Higgins would be tackled by Bills safety Damar Hamlin. When Hamlin stood up, after making what looked like at the time a run-of-the-mill tackle, he collapsed. He collapsed in a fashion never seen before; one that many fans, football players or anyone in general would rather not relive.
It caused the game to stop as every player huddled around Hamlin, bent down on one knee as a sign of respect. Whether you were on the field as a player, huddled in the seats of Paycor stadium as a fan or even on your couch watching from home, you could tell this was not normal.
Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was given medical treatment, including the administering of CPR, for nearly 20 minutes. It felt as if time stood still and everything had stopped. No one, players, fans or broadcasters knew how to react.
Yet in those moments while the 24-year old Hamlin was fighting for his life, being treated and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and in the hours and days following, everyone seemed to be handling the moment differently.
Now, I’m not here to sit upon my ivory tower and judge those for reacting to what was a completely unprecedented and devastating tragedy, but as the dust seems to be settling, there were some very clear, and also not so clear, right ways of handling it and wrong ways that can be used as benchmarks for the future.
I want to first shed light on the positives, as there were so many that deserve recognition. The first of which I think directly needs to go to the medical staff on hand in the stadium. In recent days, players and staff have praised Bills Assistant Athletic Trainer Denny Kellington as the man that took the initiative to give chest compressions and administer CPR on Hamlin. Kellington was the key catalyst in reviving Hamlin that night.
The medical staff at UC Medical Center also deserves high praise.
We know that the condition he is in has immensely improved, as he now is showing signs of brain functionality. One of UC Medical’s doctors, Dr. Timothy Pritts, who is working closely with Hamlin, said that Hamlin had asked him, through nonverbal communication, who won the game. Pritts responded that Hamlin had in fact won the game…the game of life.
A lot has been said already about ESPN’s broadcasting crew that was on during the time: Lisa Salters, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and Adam Schefter. They provided up-to-date info, on-field and former player insight, didn’t speculate and seemed nothing but concerned with the health and safety of Hamlin and everyone else involved. Even Ryan Clark and Scott Van Pelt's Late Night Sportscenter broadcast was well handled and seemed nothing but genuine in their remarks surrounding Hamlin.
However, a talking head that I don't think handled the situation well was Skip Bayless. The Internet, Twitter specifically, was going bananas, and like the rest of us, didn’t know how to react. Bayless, the former star of ESPN’s First Take and current star of Undisputed with Skip and Shannon, tweeted: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”
While I think what he’s saying, specifically in his last line, makes it seem like he is putting Hamlin’s health and safety first, but, man, it just wasn’t the time to say what he said. While he may have caught a lot of heat, as many don’t process grief with anger, I think the wording was insensitive.
Last point I want to make is that I think nobody should remember this young man, Hamlin, for this moment. As from everything I’ve seen, he seems to be a truly selfless, thoughtful human being. The NFL community, and sports fans everywhere, have done right by supporting Hamlin through this time.
Whether it’s the Buffalo Sabres making wearing ‘3’ shirts, social media accounts changing profile pictures to ‘pray for Damar’, or the millions of dollars worth of donations that have poured into his charity ‘The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive’, the sports community has truly done right by this young man the best I think we can.
