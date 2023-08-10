PLATTSBURGH — Watch out Plattsburgh, there is a Hurricane in our midst.
Not an actual storm, rather this one is a bartender at Buffalo Wild Wings.
“It’s kind of like a little joke between my friend Chelsea and I,” Amanda Riggs, 37, said. “There’s a mountain called Hurricane down in Keene Valley and I constantly was hiking it.
“So she just started calling me hurricane and then the name kind of stuck. She came to Coach Steve for like a year and she told Coach Steve the name and it just kind of stuck through.”
Coach Steve is Stephen Galietta, owner of JS Fit on Brinkerhoff St, in Plattsburgh.
“She is one determined, motivated woman,” Galietta said. “Her attitude and drive is a great descriptive of her nickname, ‘The Hurricane.’
“She comes here to JS Fit week after week, month after month with the same determination and attitude that I need to climb to the top of the mountain. Give me everything you got, coach, kick my butt.”
And that’s just what happens, and it helps keep Riggs capable of taking part in multiple hikes, and competing in marathons.
Riggs, who has been hiking for 14 years, joked about the help Google has been to help her find new adventures and challenges to try.
“One of my old friends and I, together we hiked Poke-O-Moonshine [Mountain],” she said. “And we’re online just like googling other hikes because growing up here you think you’d know, the Adirondacks, there are trails.
“But growing up here, I had no idea there were trails, no idea there were so many mountains [to hike].”
Google was the avenue she took to learn about the Adirondack 46 and how to become a 46er, which she has accomplished multiple times.
Riggs calls herself a list oriented hiker and checks off things as she goes. It allows her to see and go after the next goal.
“I’m currently working on what’s known as the Adirondack grid,” she said. “The grid is where you hike all of the high peaks in each month of the year over numerous years.”
“So I’ve been working on this since I started hiking. You can count like your first type of reaching a high peak. So 14 years I’ve been working on this. So it’s like 552 high peaks is the overall goal. and I have 47 left to finish that.”
But, where does Galietta fit in? What exactly does he help her with?
Riggs says her friends have dubbed days ‘Rage Days’ where they continually hike Poke-O-Moonshine for 24 straight hours. The max number of hikes they’ve done is to get 11 summits.
So, after our first rage day I was having really bad IT band pain,” Riggs said. “And I thought like this isn’t normal like I need to figure out a way to overcome this.
“And I found Coach Steve, came in and met with him and told him I was having IT band problems and also what I was looking to do. He said, ‘I can help you with that.’ and we’ve just been working on all that. It’s been almost two and a half years since I’ve been coming here now.”
It’s been a perfect match since. Riggs said she tried Planet Fitness and joked she doesn’t know how to not hurt herself while lifting.
With Galietta, she said they focus on flexibility, movement, mobility and strength training. She’s noticed her endurance levels have increased as she has increased her ability on mountain trails and in running.
“It has been the huge confidence builder number one in my life,” Riggs said. “And then people start to notice that you’ve changed. For me I don’t fall as much as I used to.
“It’s just everything that benefits yourself. He’s a great coach. He’s a great person.”
Galietta benefits from it too.
“I actually was inspired by her drive that I’m going to now venture on doing the 46 and we will begin very soon,” he said. “I think in a way it’s kind of payback for her on some levels with all these workouts I put her through.
“She will guide me through this journey of becoming a 46er and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m grateful for her. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I am very inspired by her drive and determination.”
She’s fitting it in her schedule, as when she’s not working out she’s going out to hike or run a marathon. Riggs has competed in 50-mile marathons, and has her eyes set on running a 100-mile marathon in Arizona later this year.
“I’ve always said, I guess this is the way to do it,” Riggs said. “I don’t live to work, but I work to live.’ So I work to make the money to have the life that I enjoy doing rather than just sitting behind the desk.
“And that’s not the lifestyle I have ever wanted. I have two associate’s degrees, but it’s just not not my thing. I am a good bartender.”
So, if you ever find yourself at Buffalo Wild Wings look out for the Hurricane. She can tell you about the adventures she’s been on.
And the next challenge the Hurricane plans to check off her list.
