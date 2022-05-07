Plattsburgh State’s Kirsten Villemaire concentrates in mid-air and eyes down a bouncing ball headed toward the Cardinals’ attacking third during Plattsburgh’s Spring Tournament championship game against St. Lawrence on April 24.
Joey LaFranca/P-R Photo
Plattsburgh State’s Frankie Palumbo (6) watches his header fly toward goal against St. Lawrence during the Plattsburgh State Men’s Soccer Spring Tournament April 16 at Plattsburgh State.
Joey LaFranca/P-R Photo
AuSable Valley’s Tristan Laundree launches to connect with the ball during his Champlain Valley Athletic Conference doubles match with Tucker MacDougal against Plattsburgh High’s Bransen Fitzwater and Simon Meyer, April 25, in Plattsburgh.
The Johnsburg/Minerva softball team celebrates after Avery Bayse (9) hit an inside-the-park home run against Chazy, Tuesday, in Chazy. The Eagles won in the end, 24-18, for a Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference victory.
Northern Adirondack catcher Dalton Murphy tags out Peru’s Aiden LaBarge during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference game, April 29, in Peru. The Nighthawks survived an early Bobcat push to win, 19-4.
