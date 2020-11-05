Thanksgiving Madness Scoreboard

Here are the latest numbers from the Press-Republican Thanksgiving Madness tournament.

The 64-team bracket features regions of main courses, sides, appetizers and desserts. 

New matchups are released every day at 12:30 p.m. on Joey LaFranca's Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) as well as the Press-Republican Facebook and Instagram stories.

Main Courses Region

No. 6 Roasted Chicken def. No. 11 Stuffed Shells, 243-16.

Sides Region

No. 1 Mashed Potatoes def. No. 16 Cauliflower, 35-26.

Appetizers Region

No. 13 Veggies and Dip def. No. 4 Cornbread, 192-173.

Desserts Region

No. 2 Pumpkin Pie def. No. No. 15 Pumpkin Icing Cupcake, 282-38.

