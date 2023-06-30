HOGANSBURG — Friends, family, and community members gathered Thursday morning at Generations Park in Hogansburg to watch Akwesasne’s own Carey Terrance Jr. hear his name called in the 2023 National Hockey League draft being held in Nashville, Tennessee.
Posters of Carey lined the boards of the Travis Solomon Lacrosse Box, and there was even a team list where attendees could take a guess as to where Terrance would land. By the time the draft began at 11 a.m., every seat in the arena was filled and every eye was glued to one of the several television setups in the area
With the 59th pick in the second round, Terrance finally heard the Anaheim Ducks call his name.
Terrance, who most recently played for the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League and the U.S. National U18 team, brings a deft scoring touch and superior skating ability to the pros. Most scouting boards ranked him around the 77th best prospect in the draft, with some slotting him as high as 38th. The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council issued a statement announcing just how much Terrance’s achievement means to the Indigenous communinty.
“The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe extends congratulations to Akwesasne’s own Carey Terrance Jr. on being selected by the Anaheim Ducks during the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Known for turning heads in the international hockey world with his speed and puck handling skills, Carey Jr. has won the hearts of the Akwesasne community and serves as a role model for many young Indigenous hockey players. He was an assistant captain for the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters during the 2022-2023 season, where he amassed 47 points (30 goals, 17 assists), and earned a gold medal as a member of Team USA for the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championships – where he scored the game-tying goal that sent it into overtime for the win,” the statement read.
“We are extremely proud of Carey’s accomplishment and wish him much success in the National Hockey League.”
Terrance, who was attending the draft with his family in Nashville, was not available for an interview by the Telegram, however there was a comment by him posted on the Erie Otters’ website.
“I’m excited for it. I went blank – to be with my mom, dad, and two little sisters, it’s been what I’ve been working toward my whole life. This is everyone’s dream, and it’s been my dream since I was going to [NHL games] since I was young.” Terrance said on the web post. “This is the first step toward making it to the next level, but I’m excited, and I’m going to enjoy this with all my friends and family here.”
Erie Otters’ general manager Dave Brown offered high praise to Terrance on the team website.
“The entire organization is elated for Carey and the whole Terrance family. Carey is a leader and a player all organizations covet.” he said. “Carey Terrance’s future is very bright, and we are excited to share this moment with him and his family.”
