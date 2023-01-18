Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and parts of central, northwest, and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on areas of slippery road conditions, especially during the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of light wintry precipitation will continue to spread across northern New York and parts of Vermont late this afternoon and become intermittent overnight, before tapering off to valley rain and mountain snow showers on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&