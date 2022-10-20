JOHNSTOWN — The Clinton Community College men’s cross country team competed this past Saturday, Oct. 15, at Fulton Montgomery Community College in the Mountain Valley Conference Cross Country Championships.
Emery Tausinger, a freshman at CCC, finished third overall, landing a spot on the all conference team. Tausinger completed the 8K course in a time of 29:29.4.
Other Clinton Community College finishers, who all ran season best times were Izaih Jock, who finished 13th, George Saliba, who took 24th, Cornal Brinson, who placed 25th, and Mylyes Mitchell, who finished 27th, respectively.
The race was won by Avion Harris from Herkimer Community College, with a time of 28:05.7.
The Cougars will next compete at the Region 3 championships on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Finger Lakes Community College.

NJCAA Region 3 Mountain Valley Cross Country Championships
Individual Results
CCC- 3, Tausinger, 29:28.4. 13, Jock, 33:32.4. 24, Saliba, 37:29.6. 25, Brinson, 38:01.0. 27, Mitchell, 39:39.9.
