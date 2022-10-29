BEEKMANTOWN — Multi-touchdown games are hard to come by. Three touchdown performances in a playoff game are just down right heroic.
Louis Sweenor was ready for the challenge though, as he would rush for three scores in the Eagles’ Class B sectional semifinal win over the Hornets, 55-28. The ground game as a whole paved the way for the Eagles to maintain control of the ball game, as the team was able to churn out 338 yards and seven scores.
“The linemen did a terrific job but the backs were on tonight too,” Beekmantown coach Jamie Lozier said. “They were hitting the holes pretty hard and I know Sweenor and those guys don’t go down with the first guy usually. It was fun to get the running game going for sure.”
While the scoreboard was lopsided when the game went final, the score was actually quite close for much of the first half. In the early stages of this game both teams were trading punches, scoring the ball, but it was the Eagles defense that stood tall, holding the Hornets to just two touchdowns in each half, allowing for the team to pull away late.
“We got a lot of guys and from game-to-game you never know which guys are going to play better. So defensive wise, we had to move some guys around a little bit to see who’s having a better game,” Lozier said, “and once we found that little combination, the D really started to click.”
While the defense needed some time to settle in, the offense wasted no time getting on the board to start this game. After Plattsburgh was forced to punt on the opening possession, Beekmantown responded with a six-play drive featuring all runs that resulted in Sweenor’s first score of the contest.
It was evident from the opening drive that the running backs would control the direction of this offense; three of the six opening runs went for gains of 18, 13 and 24 yards.
However, the Hornets weren’t ready to go out so early. After blocking the Eagles’ extra-point try, Trenton Griffiths would break off a 61-yard run to the house, to tie the game. On the two-point conversion attempt, Michael Phillips would find his receiver Max Filsoca in the endzone to give the Hornets a 8-6 lead.
Still in the first quarter, Beekmantown would pick up the ensuing possession right where they left off, with powerful running. Connor Barber would start the drive with a huge 31-yard carry to help calm the nerves of the home crowd. Three plays later, quarterback Nathan Parliament would find Barber through the air and the tailback would dash into the endzone for a 22-yard receiving touchdown.
Again down a touchdown, the Hornets continued to fight to keep up with the high-powered Eagle offense. On their next drive, to begin the second quarter, they would give the Eagles a little taste of their own medicine, running the ball six times resulting in a one-yard Griffiths score. After a failed two-point attempt, the game was tied, 14-14.
Even in a tie game, the Eagles continued to steadily feed their tailbacks. On their next two drives, the Eagles would get rushing touchdowns from both Barber and Sweenor, to secure a 28-14 halftime lead.
After the fifteen-minute break period, the Eagles came back on offense looking to put the game out of reach, early in the second half. With the ball at midfield, Parliament would roll out looking to run, however would be stripped by the Hornet defense, turning the ball over.
On Plattsburgh’s first possession of the half, it wasn’t quarterback Daniel Hartmann taking snaps under center for the Hornets, it was rather Michael Phillips stepping back into his old role. The decision by head coach Mike Bordeau would pay off too, as Phillips would capitalize on the turnover with a three-yard rushing touchdown.
Again, with the Hornets hot on their heels, the Eagles would lean on that run game. On their next possession, they would get the ball to Barber who would find the endzone again, to bump the lead back up to two possessions.
Phillips, looking to keep pace still in at quarterback, would try to force the issue a little too much on the next Hornets’ drive, airing out a throw that would result in a Eagles’ interception.
From that point on, the Eagles ran away with things, as Sweenor would find the endzone twice more and they would outscore their opponent 21-8 in the final quarter-and-a-half.
With the win, the Eagles now advance to the Class B championship round where they will meet up with top-seeded Peru.
“This rivalry has been going on forever. Peru’s got a ton of talented seniors and a lot of weapons to keep track of, so we’re going to need to play a flawless game,” Lozier said. “I can say this, usually Beekmantown versus Peru is always fun to watch.”
For the Hornets, this is sure to be a loss that stings due to the fact the team had hung so tough for almost three-quarters of the ballgame. However, as Bordeau has said earlier in the year, this is a young team, one sure to make this loss motivate them for their chapter.
