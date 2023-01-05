CLINTONVILLE — Rowan Swan and Cooper Allen led the Vikings’ charge Tuesday night, as the duo would score 35 of the team’s 58 points in what was a dominant home victory over the Patriots, 58-25.
Even though AuSable Valley would find themselves with just a one-point, 17-16, deficit at the half, Moriah would pull-away down and head back home with a lopsided victory.
“After holding Moriah to 17 points, their length and relentless pursuit of the ball wore us down,” said AuSable Valley coach Andrew Bombard. “We had spurts in the second half where our energy was not where we wanted it to be and the Vikings took advantage of that and brought it to a point where we couldn't come back.”
Allen would lead the Vikings in both three-point field goals and points, scoring 18 points and knocking down two triples; he’d be followed by Swan who posted 17 points in the win.
Carson Garcia would lead the Patriots in scoring, with seven points, and also make the teams’ only three-point field goal; Tristan Laundree would second Garcia in points, with six.
Moriah 58, AuSable Valley 25
Moriah (58)
Fleury 0-0-0, B. Olcott 1-1-3, Swan 8-1-17, Whitman 0-0-0, Pelkey 0-0-0, Allen 8-0-18, Gilbo 2-1-5, Demarias 3-0-6, Sherman 2-0-5, Valentine 0-0-0, D. Olcott 1-0-2, Scoresom 1-0-2. TOTALS: 28-3-58.
AuSable Valley (25)
D. Bombard 0-0-0, Rein 0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 2-1-5, Kor. Dixon 1-2-4, Laundree 3-0-6, Garcia 3-0-7, Rock 0-1-1, H. Bombard 0-0-0, Thwaits 0-0-0, Brown 1-0-2, Macdougal 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-4-25.
Halftime- MCS, 17-16.
3-point field goals- Moriah (3) Allen 2, Sherman. AuSable Valley (1) Garcia.
Franklin Academy 67
Plattsburgh 63
PLATTSBURGH — Cayden Williams tallied a team-high 19 points and Max Filosca added 17 of his own as the Hornets would battle it out with the Huskies on their home floor Tuesday. However, the Hornets would get themselves into foul trouble and the game would slip through their grasp, losing 67-63.
“After a very lethargic start, we found ourselves down by nine points at the end of the first quarter. We battled back and eventually had a five point lead during the third quarter,” said Plattsburgh coach Chris Hartmann. “We had some costly fouls and sent them to the foul line 27 times.”
It was the guard play of Jace Hammond that gave the Hornets trouble, as Hammond scored a game-high 21 points. The Huskies would actually finish with three players in double-figures, as Zendann Poirier would tally 13 points and Gunvir Joval would score 10 points in the road victory.
Franklin Academy 67, Plattsburgh 63
Franklin Academy (67)
Poirier 3-7-13, Mulvechill 0-0-0, Hammond 6-8-21, Perry 3-0-7, McAndle 4-0-8, Osborn 0-0-0, Beck 0-0-0, LaClair 3-0-6, Johal 3-4-10, Wescott 1-0-2. TOTALS: 23-19-67.
Plattsburgh (63)
Phillips 2-2-7, Filosca 8-1-17, Hartmann 3-1-7, Sorrell 0-0-0, Laravia 0-0-0, Ferris 0-0-0, Williams 7-4-19, Abbot 1-0-2, VanArman 1-0-2, Fitzwater 2-0-4, Rodriquez 2-1-5. TOTALS: 26-9-63.
Halftime- FA, 28-25.
3-point field goals- Franklin Academy (2) Hammond, Perry. Plattsburgh (2) Phillips, Williams.
Schuylerville 57
Ticonderoga 27
TICONDEROGA — The Horses galloped past the Sentinels in resounding fashion Tuesday, in what was a non-conference clash, 57-27.
It was a slow start that put Ticonderoga well-behind the eight-ball early, as after the first half the group trailed 31-5 to visiting Schuylerville. The three-point shooting was the other big disparity on the stat sheet for the host squad, as Schuylerville knocked down three shots from long range, while Ticonderoga couldn’t get one to fall.
Thomas Montalbano would lead the Sentinels in scoring, scoring 12 points in the contest. Kam Vigliotti would add eight points of his own, respectively, in the loss.
Schuylerville 57, Ticonderoga 27
Schuylerville (57)
Ot. Bolduc 4-3-11, Ol. Bolduc 5-0-11, Sherman 7-0-15, Luzadis 3-1-7, Steinberg 0-0-0, Early 1-1-3, Cumm 0-2-2, Flanders 2-1-5, Reilly 0-0-0, DeGregory 1-0-3. TOTALS: 23-8-57.
Ticonderoga (27)
Lauzon 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 0-0-0, Crammond 1-0-3, Montalbano 5-2-12, Vigliotti 3-2-8, Belden 0-0-0, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Mosier 0-0-0, Perron 0-0-0, Swajger 1-2-4. TOTALS: 10-6-27.
Halftime- SCS, 31-5.
3-point field goals- Schuylerville (3) Ol. Bolduc, Sherman, Reilly.
GIRLS
AuSable Valley 56
Moriah 26
PORT HENRY — The Patriot girls didn’t shy away from playing on the road Tuesday, as the group was able to put together a complete, team victory to top the Vikings, 56-26.
“Ausable controlled the boards on both ends of the court, shot the ball very well and won the turnover battle,” said Moriah coach Gary Olcott. “The final score reflected those stats.”
For the victorious AuSable Valley, every player that entered the contest registered at least one point. Leading the team offensively was Brooklyn Douglass, who scored 13 points, followed by Kaydence Hoehn, who scored 10. Sara Richards, who scored eight points, would lead the team in shooting from downtown, knocking down two three-pointers in the win.
Hannah Gaddor and Ally Bosarge left it all on the floor for the host Vikings, as the duo combined for 15 of the teams 26 points, respectively, in the loss.
AuSable Valley 56, Moriah 26
AuSable Valley (56)
Richards 3-0-8, Hickey 4-0-9, Keyser 4-0-8, B. Douglas 6-1-13, Hoehn 3-4-10, L. Douglas 3-0-6, Shambo 1-0-2. TOTALS: 24-5-56.
Moriah (26)
Marcil 0-0-0, Harrington 1-0-2, Eichen 0-1-1, Nephew 1-0-3, Anderson 1-0-2, Belden 0-0-0, Bosarge 2-0-6, Pinheiro 0-0-0, Trow 1-0-2, Mascarenas 0-0-0 , Gaddor 4-1-9 Cheney 0-1-1. TOTALS: 10-3-26.
Halftime- AVCS, 37-13.
3-point field goals- AuSable Valley (3) Richards 2, Hickey. Moriah (3) Bosarge 2, Nephew.
Northern Adirondack 44
Saranac Lake 14
ELLENBURG — Isabella Gilmore was everywhere Tuesday evening for the Bobcats, as she tallied 10 rebounds and 10 steals to go with her seven points in what was a gritty home victory over the Red Storm, 44-14.
It was just as impressive a defensive victory for the Bobcats, as it was an offensive, as the group held the Red Storm to just six points in the first half, then eight in the second half.
“Sophia Charland had a solid game for us with good defense, eight points and six rebounds,” said Northern Adirondack coach Dennis LaBarge. “Hallie Gilmore gave us great defense as well.”
Samra Cirikovic and Phoebe Peer were working hard for Saranac Lake, as Sirkovic would knock down the only three-point field goal of the entire contest, for either side, and Peer would score a team-high six points. However it wouldn’t be enough to combat the constricting Northern Adirondack defense, as they would fall on the road.
Northern Adirondack 44, Saranac Lake 14
Saranac Lake (14)
Akey 0-1-1, Kielay 0-0-0, Denkenberger 0-0-0, Yando 0-0-0, Durant-Moody 0-0-0, Meyer 0-0-0, Ladue 0-0-0, Cirikovic 1-0-3, Peer 3-0-6, Dann 1-0-2, Small 1-0-2. TOTALS: 6-1-14.
Northern Adirondack (44)
LaBarge 2-0-4, M. Peryea 1-0-2, Moore 1-1- 3, McDonald 0-1-1, I. Gilmore 2-3-7, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, Relation 0-0-0, Charland 4-0-8, A. Peryea 8-0-16, Hatch 1-1-3. TOTALS: 19-6-44.
Halftime- NACS, 26-6.
3-point field goals- Saranac Lake (1) Sirikovic.
Northeastern Clinton 58
Peru 29
PERU — The Cougars put together an all-together, fundamental victory Tuesday evening, as they were able to take down the Nighthawks, at home, 58-29.
“We struggled with their [NCCS] aggressive on-ball defense and stopping their quickness in transition. We had difficulties with taking care of the ball tonight, there were several unnecessary turnovers against their zone defense and we struggled with their ball pressure,” said Peru coach Brittany Marshall. “We crashed the boards hard tonight as a team, were able to rip down many offensive boards, we just couldn't get the put-backs to fall.”
Reese Duprey battled in post on both ends for Peru, as she would finish with 12 points, leading the team. Natalia Gushlaw-Mirville gave the group strong minutes as well, scoring seven points in the loss.
Northeastern Clinton, who jumped out to a, 39-4, halftime lead and never looked back, was led offensively by the trio of Bailee LaFountain, Desiree Dubois and Callie Racine. LaFountain would lead the team, with 15 points, followed by Dubois, who scored 12, and Racine, who tallied 12.
“Being such a young group playing against very talented teams, I am most proud to see these girls continue to play hard and stay positive until the very end regardless of the score,” said Marshall.
