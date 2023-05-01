PLATTSBURGH — The powerful Cortland State baseball team wrapped up the SUNYAC regular season title last Friday at Plattsburgh State’s expense.
The Red Dragons (26-9, 16-2), following up on their win over the Cardinals on Thursday, swept a 15-2 and 6-2 twinbill at Chip Cummings Field.
The Cardinals (12-20, 4-11), who had their SUNYAC Tournament hopes hanging by a thread going into Thursday, were eliminated from post-season play.
Plattsburgh will next host Fredonia State in a 3-game conference set on Friday and Saturday, with Saturday being Senior Day.
CORTLAND 15
PLATTSBURGH 2 (7)
Adam Mieczkowski swung the big bat for Cortland with a home run, triple, single, three runs scored and five RBI.
Dylan Mackenzie added three hits and a RBI for the Red Dragons, who finished with 17 hits in all.
Freshman starter Shane Van Dam, who pitched the first five innings to get the win, struck out 11 Plattsburgh batters.
Christian Ott, Kyle Cremin, Conner Gonzalski, Justice Suafoa and Ben Catrambone each had a hit for the Cardinals, who scored both their runs in the last of the seventh inning before the game was called.
CORTLAND 6
PLATTSBURGH 2
This was the most competitive game of the three as Plattsburgh starter Andrew Veit allowed 10 hits, six runs, walked one and struck out five in pitching into the ninth inning.
Matt Kraft and Nick Chemotti led Cortland with three hits each and Mieczkowski was at it again with a two-run homer.
The Red Dragons held a 3-2 lead through six innings before getting two runs in the seventh to take a 5-2 advantage.
Alex Kornblau and Cremin each had a single and double for Plattsburgh, while Nick Cergol, who chipped in a triple, and Adam Wein drove in the lone runs for the Cardinals.
—
Cortland State 15, Plattsburgh State 2 (7)
Cortland State 151 430 1 — 15 17 0
Plattsburgh State 000 000 2 — 2 5 2
Van Dam, Capozzi (6), Taylor (7), Mays (7), Disonell (7) and Kringdon, Lynch (6). Santic, Mordecki (3), Diaz (5), Goldberg (5), Baumann (7) and Wein, Espinal (6). WP- Van Dam. LP- Santic. 2B- Chemotti (Cort), Bruno (Cort). 3B- Bonacci (Cort), Mieczkowski (Cort). HR- Mieczkowski (Cort).
—
Cortland State 6, Plattsburgh State 2
Cortland State 200 010 201 — 6 10 0
Plattsburgh State 110 000 000 — 2 8 1
McCarthy, Bernard (2), Lynch (3), Fusco (5) and Hartenstein. Veit, Avin (9) and Wein. WP- Lynch. LP- Veit. Sv- Fusco. 2B- Kornblau (PSU), Cremin (PSU). 3B- Cergol (PSU). HR- Mieczkowski (Cort).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.