PLATTSBURGH — The FUNdaMENTAL Basketball camp will finish its 29th year, today, with youth across the North Country coming to hone in their hoops skills at Seton Catholic.
Event organizer Gary Castine said that local boys from eight schools came to participate in games and drills throughout this week.
“Over the years we’ve had kids from Florida, Georgia, Illinois, California, Vermont, New Jersey and Massachusetts, as well as Canada and Moscow, Russia,” Castine said. “A lot of them had family roots up here and would schedule their vacations to coincide with the camp weeks.”
The camp specifically chose coaches that fit the event’s philosophy, Castine added.
“If I couldn’t get the type of coaches we need, I wouldn’t have the camp,” Castine said. “Every year we look to make a little tweak, if needed, to try be better.”
Several dozen campers were turned away from signups to help maintain the quality of training.
“We’ll always keep it a manageable size,” Castine said. “I don’t believe bigger is automatically better.”
