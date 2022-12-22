ELIZABETHTOWN — Even though Schroon Lake was able to nab a seven-point lead at halftime, they weren’t able to finish the job as the Griffins came storming back for a 13-point win.
“The 3rd quarter was the decisive quarter. Austin Hartwell shot the ball well for Schroon Lake tonight and hit two big threes in the third that really stopped any momentum we were trying to gain,” said Boquet Valley coach Colby Pulsifer. “We struggled to get into any flow tonight on offense. Credit Schroon Lakes defense.”
Hartwell had a strong showing from the field Wednesday night, as he notched 17 points on six made field goals. Antonio Brown would also wind up in double-figures for the victorious Wildcats, scoring 11 points.
For the Griffins, Jackson Hooper and Maddox Rice were doing everything they could to get their group going offensively, as Hooper tallied 16 points to go with Rice’s 11. However, it wouldn t be enough as they would cough up their lead late, in the loss.
—
Schroon Lake 49, Boquet Valley 36
Schroon Lake (49)
Hartwell 6-0-17, Hart 1-0-2, Pelkey 3-1-8, Baker 4-1-9, Brown 5-1-11, Wasif 1-0-2. TOTALS: 20-3-49
Boquet Valley (36)
Hooper 7-1-16, Buehler 1-0-3, Gay 1-0-2, Leibeck 2-0-4, Rice 3-5-11, Egglefield 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-6-36
Halftime- SLCS, 21-14
3-point goals- Schroon Lake (6). Boquet Valley (2).
Lake Placid 59
Wells 40
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers got the job done at home Wednesday, as Seb Cecunjanin scored 25 points to go along with Talon Jordon’s 18 points in what was a dominant win over the Indians, 59-40.
It wasn’t just the offense that propelled Lake Placid to their lopsided victory, as their stingy defense held Wells in the first half to just 13 points. The group was also able to contain the talented guard duo of Passmore and Brooks, holding each to just 12 points from the field.
With the win, the Blue Bombers improve to 2-5 overall while the Indians fall to the same record, following the loss.
—
Lake Placid 59, Wells 40
Wells (40)
Decarr 1-0-2, Passmore 5-1-12, Brooks 4-2-12, Wintringham 0-0-0, Allen 2-0-4, Smith 2-0-4, Wilt 0-0-0, Stuart 0-0-0, Simmons 3-0-6, Turnbull 0-0-0, Osborne 0-0-0, Purchase 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-3-40.
Lake Placid (59)
Colby 1-1-3, Cecunjanin 11-1-25, Murphy 0-0-0, Hayes 2-0-5, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-0-0, Jordon 7-4-18, Wood 4-0-8. TOTALS: 25-6-59.
Halftime- LP, 33-13.
3-point field goals- Wells (3) Brooks 2, Passmore. Lake Placid (3) Cecunjanin 2, Hayes.
Crown Point 90
Newcomb 24
CROWN POINT — There are nights when it’s like every shot is going in and nothing can stop you. That’s exactly what Crown Point’s 90-24 victory over Newcomb turned out to be.
Trevor Harris continued his hot start to the season as he scored 43 points, 32 coming in the first half alone. Three Panther starters, including Harris, would score double digits. The offensive output wasn’t limited to only inside, but beyond the arc as Crown Point hit six 3-pointers, all from different players.
Along with Harris, Reese Pertak and Matt Beeman paced the Panthers, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively. Every member of Crown Point saw action in the game, with the starters resting for most, if not all, of the second half.
Newcomb’s points came off the hands of three players. Marcus Armstrong led the way with 10 points, while Eric Bush and Gavin Fifield chipped in eight and six points, respectfully.
“We know that Newcomb was missing Logan Bush due to illness, but they played hard throughout, and we respect their effort,” Panthers head coach Jason Hughes said. “ Lopsided scores like this are not fun, but our bench guys played really well and were able to put the ball in the basket. It is good to see their hard work in practice pay off in a game situation.”
—
Crown Point 90, Newcomb 24
Newcomb (24)
Armstrong 5-0-10, Bush 4-0-8, Fifield 2-0-6, Lamphear 0-0-0, Richards 0-0-0, Alvarez 0-0-0. TOTALS: 11-0-24.
Crown Point (90)
Harris 19-4-43, Pertak 6-0-13, Beeman 6-0-12, Stone 2-0-5, Potter 2-0-5, Woods 1-0-3, Taylor 1-0-3, J. Russell 1-0-2, R. Russell 1-0-2, Norton 1-0-2, Kwandrans 0-0-0. TOTALS: 40-4-90.
Halftime- CP, 53-15.
3-point field goals- Newcomb (2) Fifield 2. Crown Point (6) Potter, Pertak, Harris, Stone, Taylor, Woods.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 39
Ticonderoga 33
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles were able to outlast the Sentinels at home Wednesday in what was a hard-nosed defensive contest that ended, 39-33.
“Tonight’s game was a gritty match,” Eagles head coach Emily Girard said. “The momentum moved quickly from team to team, with Beekmantown starting out strong in the 1st quarter, Ti quickly picking up momentum in the second, and a stalemate by the half. We really started to pull forward thanks to a 6 point run made by Anna Dutil late in the 3rd quarter.”
“We spread the scoring out better tonight than we have in the past with 7 girls contributing points throughout the game. [Payton] Parliament continued to be a force to be reckoned with, but Ti played incredibly hard after making the long trip up; they’re a strong, young team that should not be underestimated,” added Girard.
Parliament would finish the contest with 17 points, giving her the game’s top scoring honors. While Ticonderoga would have both Sophia Dorsett and Cassidy Mattison finish with double-digit points, there wouldn’t be enough offense elsewhere to overcome the swarming Beekmantown defense.
—
Beekmantown 39, Ticonderoga 33
Ticonderoga (33)
Moore 2-0-6, Dorsett 3-4-11, Mattison 5-0-10, Sutphen 0-0-0, Chesboneau 2-0-4, Whitford 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Decker 1-0-2. TOTALS 13-4-33
Beekmantown (39)
Castine 1-0-2, McCasland 3-0-6, Gregoire 1-2-4, Proper 0-0-0, Parliament 5-7-17, Dutil 3-0-6, Chapman 0-1-1, Barnes 1-0-3. TOTALS: 14-10-39
Halftime- Tied, 17-17
3-point field goals- Ticonderoga (3) Moore 2, Dorsett. Beekmantown (1) Barnes
Willsboro 43
Chazy 39
WILLSBORO — The Warrior girls were able to squeeze past the Eagles Wednesday, in what was a tight, four-point home victory, 43-39.
Mallory Arnold and McKinley Belzile double-digit performances helped push the Warriors past the Eagles for the group’s fourth win of the year. Arnold would total 13 in the contest, leading the team, followed by Belzile’s 11 point outing.
For Chazy, Samantha Gonyo-LaFountain would pace their group in scoring, with 15, while Carly LaPierre would tally 13, however, it wouldn’t be enough as the team continues their slow start to the year.
—
Willsboro 43, Chazy 39
Chazy (39)
Howell 3-1-9, Langlois 0-0-0, Turck 0-0-0, Gonyo-Lafountain 7-0-15, Schwartz 0-0-0, LaPierre 4-5-13, Columbus 1-0-2, McChesney 0-0-0, Jarus 0-0-0, Kelsh 0-0-0, Stephens 0-0-0, Rotella 0-0-0. TOTALS: 15-6-39.
Willsboro (43)
Le. Nolette 3-0-9, Arnold 5-3-13, Lan. Nolette 1-0-2, Reithel 0-0-0, Lac. Nolette 0-0-0, Crowningshield 0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0, Belzile 4-3-11, Harrison 4-0-8. TOTALS: 17-6-43
Halftime- Willsboro, 22-15
3-point field goals- Willsboro (3) Le. Nolette. Chazy (3) Howell 2, Gonyo-Lafountain 1.
Plattsburgh 42
Moriah 26
PORT HENRY — After leading by just four points at the end of the first half, the Hornets would kick it into high gear in the second half to top the Vikings, at home, 42-26.
“Coach Mazzella had his girls playing with good intensity on both ends of the court,” Moriah head coach Gary Olcott said. “We got out hustled in the second half and the final score reflects that. As a team we need to start taking care of the basketball.”
Plattsburgh saw scoring from everywhere, as seven different players would record at least one basket in their win on Wednesday. Cora Long would lead the team, as well as the game in scoring, with nine points, including two of Plattsburgh’s three, three-pointers.
Moriah would also see a variety of different scorers, with eight of their players recording points in the loss; Hannah Gaddor would lead the group with seven points.
—
Plattsburgh 42, Moriah 26
Plattsburgh (42)
Crahan 0-0-0, Hewson 2-1-5, Long 2-3-9, Gorham 2-1-5, Hemingway 3-1-4, Fitzwater 3-0-7, Battinelli, 3-0-6, Barcomb 0-0-0, Detulleo 3-0-6. TOTALS: 16-6-42
Moriah (26)
Marcil 1-0-2, Harrington 0-0-0, Eichen 1-1-3, Nephew 1-0-3, Cheney 0-0-0, Anderson 1-0-2, Belden 0-0-0, Bosarge 1-0-2 , Pinheiro 0-0-0, Trow, 2-1-5, Mascarenas 1-0-2, Gaddor 2-3-7. TOTALS: 9-5-26.
Halftime- Plattsburgh, 23-19
3-point field goals- Plattsburgh (3) Long 2, Fitzwater. Moriah (1), Nephew.
Saranac 45
Northern Adirondack 35
SARANAC — The two powerhouse, top-teams of the CVAC went at it Wednesday night in Saranac, where the Chiefs would use a dominant first half to beat the Bobcats, 45-35.
With the win, Saranac handed the Bobcats their first loss of the season, 4-1, while also moving their own record to four wins and one loss.
It was the first half that truly helped power Saranac to the win, as in the opening half they were able to put up 35 points offensively, while limiting Northern Adirondack to just 14.
“NAC returns some experienced players and are well coached so to hold them to 14 points in the first half was quite impressive,” said Newell. “We knew coming into this game that we would have to value the ball on every offensive possession and we would have to play with great defensive intensity. The girls did this to perfection in the first half with only three turnovers while creating thirteen steals. The girls are really buying into our defensive schemes.”
—
Saranac 45, Northern Adirondack 35
Northern Adirondack (35)
LaBarge 2-2-7, Peryea M 0-0-0, Moore 1-2-4, McDonald 0-0-0, Gilmore Is 4-2-10,Gilmore H 0-0-0, Charland 0-0-0, Peryea A 5-4-14, Hatch 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-10-35
Saranac (45)
Denise 1-0-3, Brown 1-0-3, Parker 1-0-2, Lay. Pellerin 3-0-8, Myers 6-2-15, Lau. Pellerin 0-0-0, Mulverhill 0-0-0, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 7-0-14, Fay 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-2-45
Halftime- Saranac, 35-14
3-point field goals- NAC (1), SCS (5), Layla 2, Denis, Brown, Pellerin, Myers
Peru 54
Saranac Lake 20
PERU — Led by Reese Duprey’s dominant triple-double performance, the Nighthawks were able to soar to a lopsided, 54-20, victory.
“We came out strong right from the jump forcing several turnovers which transitioned into quick baskets,” said Peru coach Brittany Marshall. “There were many positives shown by all of our players — it was impressive to see our girls play great team-oriented basketball tonight.”
Duprey was putting her athleticism on display for the home faithful, notching 25 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals in the win, Wednesday. Nighthawks’ Natalie Gushlaw-Mirville was showing her aggressiveness on the boards as well, pulling down 6 offensive rebounds.
Saranac Lake didn’t go down without a fight, continuing to fight for the ball despite a 34-6 halftime deficit. Maddison Moody-Durant and Kylee Meyers led the Red Storm, scoring six points each.
—
Peru 54, Saranac Lake 20
Saranac Lake (20)
Yando 1-0-2, Corliss 0-0-0, Moody-durant 2-0-6, Meyer 3-0-6, Ladue 0-0-0, Whitson 0-0-0, Cirikovic 1-0-2, Peer 1-0-2, Dann 0-0-0, Small 1-0-2, Susice 0-0-0. TOTALS; 9-0-20
Peru (54)
D. Snider 0-0-0, Prescott 0-0-0, Berry 2-1-5, Duprey 12-1-25, Lawyer 5-2-13, Corral 2-1-6, Gushlaw-Mirville 2-1-5. TOTALS: 23-6-54
Halftime- Peru, 34-6
3-point field goals- Saranac Lake (2) Moody-Durant 2. Peru (2) Lawyer, Corral.
Northeastern Clinton 61
AuSable Valley 37
CHAMPLAIN — Bailee LaFountain had herself a game, scoring 27 points, in the Cougars, 61-37 victory over the Patriots of AuSable Valley.
“This was a good team win for us tonight,” said Cougars coach Robb Garrand. “I’m pleased with our effort tonight.”
The contest was only close in the opening minutes before NCCS flexed their collective muscle. Before you could blink, the Cougars had a double digit lead that it wouldn’t relinquish. The halftime score of 33-18, would increase to as much as 20 leaving no doubt in the outcome of the game.
LaFountian’s efforts were aided by the solid player of her teammates. This included Callie Racine who chipped in 11 points.
Kaydence Hoehn provided solid leadership for the Patriots, Garrand said. She led her team with 19 points.
“Ausable plays with a lot of energy from getting the ball up the floor to their aggressive defense. Coach Douglass and his team will be making their name known,” said Garrand. “Our girls represented their school very well tonight and I’m hopeful that it will give us the confidence to keep moving forward.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 61, AuSable Valley 37
AuSable Valley (37)
Richards 2-0-5, Hickey 0-0-0, B. Douglass 2-1-5, Hoehn 7-2-19, Egglefield 1-0-2, E.Douglass 2-0-4, Strong 0-0-0, Shambo 0-0-0, Lincoln 1-0-2. TOTALS: 15-3-37.
Northeastern Clinton (61)
Hite 1-0-2, LaFountain 10-2-27, Laci Roberts 2-0-4, Lexi Roberts 0-0-0, Turner 2-1-5, Dubois 2-4-8, Racine 4-3-11, Trudo 0-0-0, Richards 1-0-2, Deso 1-0-2. TOTALS: 23-10-61.
Halftime- Northeastern Clinton, 33-18.
3-point field goals- AuSable Valley (4). Northeastern Clinton (5).
TUESDAY
BOYS
Northern Adirondack 64
Saranac 56
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats were able to survive a tight matchup with the Chiefs Tuesday, as after being up just one point at the half they were able to hang on for an eight point win at home, 64-56. With the win, the Bobcats have now won two of their last three contests, getting their record back to .500, at 2-2.
Northern Adirondack was able to jump out to a, 17-10, lead after the first quarter, but a Saranac had a run in them of their own as they stormed back to take a 27-26 lead just before the half, until a put back from Ze’Jon Taylor gave Northern Adirondack a, 28-27, lead heading into intermission.
It was a seesaw battle early in the third with both teams trying to command the lead, however, Northern Adirondack was able to outscore the visitors 18-11 before it was over and extend the lead to 8 points going into the final frame. The two teams played even from there, and Northern Adirondack would come away with a 64-56 victory.
“I can’t say enough how happy I am for the boys. They made just enough plays tonight to earn themselves a victory. It was admittedly far from pretty basketball. But the effort was there, the focus was there, and the desire was there and fortunately for us we came out on top,” said Bobcats coach Nate Bilow.
It was a trio of Bobcats that paved the way offensively for the win, as Brady Boulrice led the group with 21 points, as well as five assists, followed by Matt Boulrice who posted a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Calvin Magoon would also finish in double-digits in the win, scoring 12 points.
—
Northern Adirondack 64
Saranac 56
Saranac (56)
McCoy 4-4-13, Pecor 2-3-7, Cayea 0-1-1, Cranford 0-0-0, DeAngelo 2-2-6, Dandrow-Pellerin 2-4-9, Bova 1-0-2, Spalding 0-1-1, Lucia 0-1-1, Duffield 6-4-16. TOTALS: 17-20-56.
Northern Adirondack (64)
Taylor 2-0-4, Lagree 1-0-2, B.Boulrice 7-4-21, Lambert 1-0-2, Spooner 0-0-0, M.Boulrice 6-5-17, Magoon 5-2-12, Carter 2-0-4, Benware 1-0-2. TOTALS: 24-13-64.
Halftime- NACS, 28-27.
3-point field goals- Saranac (2) McCoy, Dandrow-Pellerin. Northern Adirondack (3) B. Boulrice 3.
GIRLS
Bolton 60
Johnsburg/Minerva 12
NORTH CREEK — The Eagles didn’t shy away from the bright lights that come with playing on the road, as they were able to hang 60 points on the Lady Irish Tuesday for a, 60-12, victory.
Bolton impressed just as much on the defensive end as they did on the offensive end, as the group was able to hold Johnsburg/Minerva to just six points in each half. The defensive effort was anchored by Jane Pfau, who would post an impressive six steals for Bolton in the win.
On the offensive end, Pfau would also facilitate with six assists, to go along with her 11 points. Jadynn Egloff would lead the Eagles overall in points, with 22 points, followed by Maillie Kelley, who posted 14 points in the lopsided victory.
“Riley Huck and Ila Hubert controlled the boards with 6 rebounds each. We got off to a strong first quarter and got everyone into the game,” said Bolton coach Luke Schweickert.
—
Bolton 60, Johnsburg/Minerva 12
Bolton (60)
Egloff 9-3-22, Hubert 1-2-4, Pfau 4-2-11, LaBreque 0-0-0, Huck 3-0-6, Kelley 6-2-14, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Navitsky 0-0-0, Anand 0-1-0, Moskov 1-0-2, Williams 0-0-0, Ward 0-0-0. TOTALS: 24-10-60.
Johnsburg/Minerva (12)
Mulligan 3-0-6, Tucker 0-0-0, Mohowski 1-0-2, Noel 0-0-0, Batha 1-0-2, Williams 1-0-2. TOTALS: 6-0-12.
Halftime- BCS, 37-6.
3-point field goals- Bolton (2) Egloff, Pfau.
