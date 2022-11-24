S7Swim

This photo is of the Section 7 State Team for girls swimming

 Photo Provided

WEBSTER — Swimmers from AuSable Valley and Plattsburgh took to the pool for the NYSPHSAA swimming and diving championships on Friday and Saturday.

To qualify for the finals, swimmers had to finish in the top 30, which Patriot Ashley Brousseau did in three different events.

She placed 25th in the 200 and 500 yard freestyle events. And the AuSable 200 yard medley relay team of Alexis Hathaway, Ella Garrow, Annie Manion and Brousseau placed 27th.

Brousseau finished with times of 2:15.19, in the 200 and 6:01.57 in the 500.

In the 200 yard individual medley, Manion finished 42 with a time of 2:31.44.

Garrow placed 40th with a time of 26.66 in the 50 yard freestyle.

In the 100 yard butterfly, Hathaway finished with a time of 1:04.23, good for 50th.

Manion took 43rd place in the 100 yard freestyle at 1:00.90.

The Hornets were represented by the 200 yard freestyle relay team of Sophia LaValley, Kasey Fuller, Abby Henley and Shelby Midgett. They just missed making the finals, finishing in 35th at 1:52.97.

Hathaway took 39th in the 100 yard backstroke, finishing the event with 1:05.07.

Garrow claimed 37th in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:12.20. She was also awarded the NYSPHSAA Sportsmanship Award at the end of the meet.

In the 400 yard freestyle relay, the AuSable team of Garrow, Manion, Hathaway and Brousseau finished just short of reaching the finals. Their time of 4:00.11 was good for 31st.

NYSPHSAA Swimming Meet Results

200 Yard Medley Relay

27 AuSable-7 2:00.55 1) Alexis Hathaway SR 2) Ella Garrow SR 3) Annie Manion FR 4) Ashley Brousseau SR

200 Yard Freestyle

25 Ashley Brousseau SR AuSable-7 2:15.19

200 Yard IM

42 Annie Manion FR AuSable-7 2:31.44

50 Yard Freestyle

40 Ella Garrow SR AuSable-7 26.66

100 Yard Butterfly

50 Alexis Hathaway SR AuSable-7 1:04.23

100 Yard Freestyle

43 Annie Manion FR AuSable-7 1:00.90

500 Yard Freestyle

25 Ashley Brousseau SR AuSable-7 6:01.57

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

35 Plattsburgh-7 1:52.97 1) Sophia LaValley SR 2) Kasey Fuller JR 3) Abby Henley FR 4) Shelby Midgett JR

100 Yard Backstroke

39 Alexis Hathaway SR AuSable-7 1:05.07

100 Yard Breaststroke

37 Ella Garrow SR AuSable-7 1:12.20

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

31 AuSable- 4:00.11 1) Ella Garrow SR 2) Annie Manion FR 3) Ashley Brousseau SR 4) Alexis Hathaway SR

