PERU — If the game was only one half, both the Hornets and Nighthawks would have won a game at the Apple Bowl. Depending on who you ask, that could be a good or bad thing.
Peru rallied in the second half, overcoming a 2-1 deficit, to top Plattsburgh, 3-2 in Northern Soccer League Division I play.
Andrew Bula would score both of the Hornets goals in the first half, roughly 20 minutes apart.
Seanen Edwards took a pass from Nick Petro to tie the score, but Bula’s second goal would give Plattsburgh a first half lead.
In the second half, it was all Nighthawks.
Ashtyn Catlin would set up Nolan Miner to tie the score late in the second.
What seemed destined for halftime, saw Peru take the lead with just over five minutes remaining.
Alex Watts and Morgan McCormick found each other and Watts sent the ball into the net to give the Nighthawks the lead, and win to remain undefeated.
“It was a game of 2 halves,” Peru’s head coach Matt Armstrong said. “PHS was hungry and opportunistic in the first half and Peru found their rhythm in the second half.”
—
Peru 3, PHS 2
PCS 1 2 - 3
PHS 2 0 - 2
1st Half- 1. PHS, Bula (Avos), 3:12. 2. PCS, Edwards (Petro), 19:49. 3. PHS, Bula, direct kick, 23:38.
2nd Half- 4. PCS, Miner (Catlin), 29:56. 5. PCS, Watts (McCormick), 34:22
Shots- Peru, 12-7
Saves- Perrotte, PCS, 5. Clookey, PHS, 8
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 3
BEEKMANTOWN 0
CHAMPLAIN — Maxx Rabideau finished with a clean sheet as the Cougars defeated the Eagles, 3-0.
It was a highly contested game as it took most of the first half to break the scoreless tie.
James Wells would be the one to give NCCS the lead in the 28th minute as he was fed the ball from Winnie Simpson.
Evias Carpenter gave the Cougars the insurance goal seven minutes after Wells. This time Kasey Dube got the ball to Carpenter to score.
Carpenter would score his second goal of the night when he connected with Jordan Brown late in the game.
“Overall, this was a great team effort in a much needed win,” NCCS coach Nick Trombley said. “We will look to continue this momentum moving forward.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 3, Beekmantown 0
NCCS 2 1 - 0
BCS 0 0 - 0
1st Half- 1. NCCS, Wells (Simpson), 28:49. 2. NCCS, Carpenter (Dube), 35:49
2nd Half- 3. Carpenter (Brown), 37:45
Shots- NCCS, 7-3
Saves- Rabideau, NCCS, 3. Burdo, BCS, 4.
Saranac 5
AuSable Valley 0
SARANAC — Theran Ducatte scored two goals late in the first half and the Spartans dispatched the Patriots, 5-0.
Saranac’s coach Calvin Hamel said Derek Pflanz gave his team a much needed spark in the first half as he fed Ducatte on his first goal.
Ducatte’s second goal came in the final five minutes of the frame as Mason Brown set him up to score.
Eric Glover, Landon Giroux and Seth Petrashune scored the three goals in the second half to secure the victory for the Spartans.
While Saranac outshot AuSable Valley, 25-3, Hamel was quick to praise the effort of Patriot goalkeeper Lukas Brown who made some, “remarkable saves.”
“We did a very good job moving the ball around this evening,” Hamel said. “We had a good mix of guys get into the scoring column tonight led by Theran Ducatte with two goals.”
—
Saranac 5, AuSable Valley 0
SCS 2 3 - 5
AVCS 0 0 - 0
1st Half- 1. SCS, Ducatte (Pflanz), 33:07. 2. SCS, Ducatte (Brown), 36:47.
2nd Half- 3. SCS, Glover, PK, 6:06. 4. SCS, Giroux (Petrashune) 8:20. 5. SCS, Petrashune (Buckley), 31:23
Shots- SCS, 28-3
Saves- Hebert, SCS, 2. Burns, AVCS, 13. Yaeger, AVCS, 10.
SARANAC LAKE 3
SETON CATHOLIC 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Red Storm would score all of its three goals in the first half to down the Knights, 3-1.
Saranac Lake’s Mason Stoddard got things going, scoring the first two goals of the game. The first came off an assist from Ethan Knight, while the second came from a penalty kick.
Ebin Meisner would score at the 30 minute mark to close out Saranac Lake’s scoring.
Seton Catholic found itself too far behind, but continued to fight in the second half.
Aiden Pearl got the Knights on the scoreboard with an assist from Colby Chase early in the frame to attempt a Seton Catholic comeback.
“We dug a deep hole early in the first half,” Seton Catholic’s Keagen Briggs said. “The team responded well out of the half and played our best soccer this season and had a strong showing in the second half.”
—
Saranac Lake 3, Seton Catholic 1
SLCS 3 0 - 3
SC 0 1 - 1
1st Half- 1. SLCS, Stoddard (Knight), 5:15. 2. SLCS, Stoddard, PK, 8:00. 3. SLCS, Meisner, 30:00.
2nd Half- 4. SC, Pearl (Chase), 6:35.
Shots- SC, 8-7
Saves- Carlisto, SLCS, 2. Metcalf, SC, 4.
Keene 7
Johnsburg/Minerva 3
NORTH CREEK — It was a high scoring affair between the Beavers and Irish Jaguars. Keene would win on the road, 7-3.
The first half saw an exchange of goals as Johnsburg/Minerva tied the game two times before the 24th minute.
Keene’s Van Morrelli and Brayden Harmer scored to give their team each leads, only to see J/M’s Clay Morin respond with two goals of his own.
Keene would take the lead for good thanks to the first of two goals by Keenan Warner, who scored in the 25th and 36th minute marks.
Warner would sandwich teammate Wyatt Martin as he was assisted by Morelli.
In the second half it was more of the same as the Beavers saw two goals scored within seven minutes of each other by Hyler Isham.
Eli Morin would score in the 27th minute to close out the scoring.
—
Keene 7, Johnsburg/Minerva 3
KCS 5 2 - 7
J/M 2 1 - 3
1st Half- 1. KCS, Morrelli (Warner), 9:50. 2. J/M, C. Morin, 13:46. 3. KCS, Harmer (Jacobson), 16:30. 4. J/M, C. Morin (Englert), 23:09. 5. KCS, Warner, 24:20. 6. KCS, Martin (Morrelli), 33:30. 7. KCS, Warner (Lopez), 36:42.
2nd Half- 8. KCS, Isham, 7:36. 9. KCS, Isham (Martin) 14:22. 10. J/M, E. Morin, 26:59.
Shots- KCS, 31-12.
Saves- Sauer, J/M, 15. Robjent, KCS, 7.
CHAZY 11
WILLSBORO 1
WILLSBORO — Dylan McAfee, Isaac Merrill and Chazy continued their unbeaten streak to start the season with an 11-1 win over Willsboro.
McAfee recorded a hat trick on the night, scoring his three goals in the first half.
Merrill was busy for a majority of the game with two goals and three assists, as he was involved in five Eagle goals. Two of those goals belonged to McAfee.
Novak Jarus recorded two assists on the first two goals by Chazy. Pryce Parker and Hudson Ziel were responsible for the two other goals in the first half.
Ladon Duprey scored a goal in the second and garnered an assist in the first half.
On his last assist of the game, Merrill set up Ryan Demers to beat the keeper.
The highlight of the game may have come from the last goal scored. Chazy’s starting goalkeeper was replaced and moved to a forward position.
Minutes later he scored a goal to the excitement of his fellow teammates.
Willsboro’s Avery Lee took the ball from teammate Harvey Merrill to score the Warriors’ lone goal.
—
Chazy 11, Willsboro 1
CCRS 8 3 - 11
WCS 0 1 - 1
1st Half- 1. CCRS, McAfee (Jarus), 6:00. 2. CCRS, Merrill (Jarus), 8:00. 3. CCRS. McAfee (Merrill), 12:00. 4. CCRS, Parker (Tyndall), 16:00. 5. CCRS, McAfee (Merrill), 20:00. 6. CCRS, Merrill (Duprey), 22:00. 7. CCRS, West (Hernandez), 25:00. 8. CCRS, Ziel (Dwyer), 37:00.
2nd Half- 9. CCRS, Demers (Merrill), 10:00. 10. CCRS, Duprey, 11:00. 11. WCS, Lee (Merrill), 12:00. 12. CCRS, Foster (Juneau), 20:00.
Shots- Chazy, 36-4
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 2. Tyndall, CCRS, 1. Hathaway, WCS, 24.
BOQUET VALLEY 8
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — Ben Burdo scored a hat trick with Carson Leibeck adding two goals in the Griffins, 8-0 win over the Blue Bombers.
Both Burdo and Leibeck added an assist to their statsheet.
Ezra Wekin and Ben Gibson had a goal and two assists to help Boquet Valley.
Colba Furman scored a goal of his own midway through the first half to give the Griffins their insurance goal.
Trenton Lyon recorded the clean sheet with five saves while his counterpart Will Landriault made 17.
—
Boquet Valley 8, Lake Placid 0
BV 6 2 - 8
LP 0 0 - 0
1st Half- 1. BV, Leibeck (Gibson), 30:03. 2. BV, Furman, 18:42. 3. BV, Burdo (Leibeck), 10:25. 4. BV, E. Wekin, 8:17. 5. 5. BV, Leibeck (E. Wekin), 6:55. 6. BV Burdo (Liberi), :01.
2nd Half- 7. BV, Gibson (Wekin), 5:51. 8. BV, Burdo (Gibson), 2:56.
Shots- BV, 22- 5
Saves- Landriault, LP, 17. Lyon, BV, 5.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 7
TOWN OF WEBB 0
NEWCOMB — Logan Bush stole the show in Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s, 7-0 victory over Town of Webb.
Bush scored four of his team’s seven goals, and added an assist to the day. All his goals came in the second half when SL/N pulled away.
His assist came on his team’s only goal of the first period when he set up Logan Phillips to give Schroon Lake/Newcomb the lead.
Outside of Bush, Austin Hartwell scored a goal and had two assists.
Ronan Deslauriers rounded out the SL/N scoring.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 7, Town of Webb 0
SL/N 1 6 - 7
TOW 0 0 - 0
1st Half- 1. SL/N, Phillips (Bush), 23:00.
2nd Half- 2. SL/N, Bush, 11:00. 3. SL/N, Deslauriers (Hartwell) 14:00. 4. SL/N, Bush (Fiffield), 17:00. 5. SL/N, Bush (Hartwell), 20:00. 6. SL/N, Bush, 34:00. 7. SL/N, Hartwell, 35:00
Shots- SL/N, 31-13
Saves- Hurtado, SL/N, 6. Stokes, TOW, 8.
GIRLS
BOQUET VALLEY 4
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 0
WESTPORT — The Griffins found their flow in the second half of the game, pulling away from Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4-0.
Sofie Fiegl had two goals for Boquet Valley as she scored on breakaways setup by passes from Claire Reynolds. Her first goal in the first half would be all the Griffins would need.
Emma Conley took a pass from Olivia Montville early in the second half to give the insurance goal.
Fiegel scored her second goal later in the frame. Her second was followed by a direct kick from Reynolds who closed out the scoring.
Boquet Valley head coach Paul Buehler showered praise on SL/N players, Hannah Thompson, Mackenzie Cutting and Sloan Clark.
“It was a closely played game in the first half,” Buehler said. “Boquet Valley was able to capitalize on more opportunities in the second half.
“I’m proud of our young team, we are improving every game.”
—
Boquet Valley 4, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 0
BV 1 3 - 4
SL/N 0 0 - 0
1st Half- 1. BV, Fiegl (Reynolds), 2:23.
2nd Half- 2. BV, Conley (Montville), 36:24. 3. BV, Fiegl (Reynolds). 4. BV, Reynolds, Direct Kick.
Shots- BV, 23-5
Saves- Lobdell, BV, 3. Hickey, BV, 0. Kowal, SL/N, 12.
