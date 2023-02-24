PLATTSBURGH — The Knights used a big second half to get past the Irish Jaguars.
Aiden Pearl’s double-double of 26 points and 21 boards paced Seton Catholic, and Ashton Guay (15) and JP Gao (10) combined for 25 more.
“We started to find a bit more rhythm in the second half and hope to keep getting better now as we head to the semifinals,” Knights coach Larry Converse said.
“We shared the ball well, and we want to keep things going against a good Boquet Valley team.”
Seton Catholic finished with 16 assists, and Sam DeJordy pulled down 10 rebounds to boost the Knights.
Rodney Wolfe led Johnsburg/Minerva with a team-high 11 points, and Anthony Galle added six more.
With the win Seton Catholic advances to play Boquet Valley. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. today.
Seton Catholic 61, Johnsburg/Minerva 24
Johnsburg/Minerva (24)
K. Vanderwalker 0-0-0, J. Fish 2-0-4, VanNess 0-0-0, Freebern 0-0-0, Galle 3-0-6, Olden 0-0-0, N. Vanderwalker 1-0-3, Sears 0-0-0, Wolfe 5-1-11, Griffen 0-0-0. Totals: 11-1-24
Seton Catholic (61)
Guay 4-4-15, DeJordy 2-0-4, Gao 4-2-10, Pearl 12-2-26, Hughes 0-0-0, Trzaskos 2-0-4, Waldron 1-0-2, Battige 0-0-0. Totals: 25-8-61.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 26-12.
3 point goals- Johnsburg/Minerva (1) N. Vanderwalker. Seton Catholic (3) Guay 3.
Defense leads Chazy to victory
CHAZY — The Eagles pulled out all the stops to advance in sectional play, defeating the Warriors, 44-18.
“Overall this was a great defensive game for us. We know where our play begins and that is on the defensive end and it really fueled our offense going forward,” Chazy head coach Austin Tetreault said. “I couldn’t be happier for the boys to get a good win on our home court.”
Zamir Foster had an impressive game for the Eagles with a double-double. He had a game high 16 points and 18 rebounds. Evan Dwyer added 11 points, with nine coming from beyond the arc.
Tetreault felt Willsboro put some pressure on Chazy to start the second half but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.
Harvey Merrill paced the Warriors with seven points.
Chazy advances to quarterfinal play where they face Crown Point at 6 p.m. today.
Chazy 44, Willsboro 18
WCS (18)
Merrill 1-5-7, Lee 2-1-6, Jaquish 1-0-2, Crowningshield 0-1-1, Reynolds 1-0-2, Hathaway 0-0-0, Aubin 0-0-0. TOTALS: 5-7-18
CCRS (44)
LaBarge 0-1-1, Dwyer 4-0-11, McAfee 3-0-6, Salimando 2-3-7, Foster 7-0-16, Hernandez 1-0-3, Cross 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0, Baker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-4-44
Halftime- Chazy, 22-4
3 point goals- Chazy (6) Dwyer 3, Foster 2, Hernandez 1. Willsboro (1) Lee 1.
Huskies advance on offense output
NEWCOMB — Newcomb needed all the firepower it could muster to hold off Lake Placid, 50-44, in MVAC sectional play.
The trio of Logan Bush (22), Eric Bush (12) and Marcus Armonstrong (14) all reached double figures keep the Blue Bombers at bay.
The 10 point halftime lead for Newcomb would close to single digits as the second half poured on, but Lake Placid couldn’t seize momentum to make it closer.
Foster Wood led the Blue Bombers with 14 points. Teammate Seb Cucunjanin added 11.
Newcomb advances to play top seed Schroon Lake, today at 6 p.m.
Newcomb 50, Lake Placid 44
LP (44)
Colby 3-0-6, Cecunjanin 5-0-11, Hayes 2-1-5, Byrne 0-0-0, Wright 0-0-0, Jordan 4-0-8, Wood 7-0-14. TOTALS: 21-1-44
NCS (50)
Logan Bush 10-0-22, Lamphear 1-0-2, Richards 0-0-0, Eric Bush 5-0-12, Armstrong 7-0-14. TOTALS: 23-0-50
Halftime- Newcomb, 28-18
3 point goals- Lake Placid Cecunjanin (1), Newcomb (4) L. Bush (2), E. Bush (2)
GIRLS
B’town advances with narrow victory
PERU — The game came down to the final seconds as the Eagles held off the Nighthawks, 57-53, in MVAC preliminary play.
“This was an extremely hard fought battle,” Peru head coach Brittany Marshall said. “Beekmantown played a great game. We wish them the very best of luck in the next round of playoffs.
Team’s needed a break when the halftime buzzer sounded to rest and prepare to resume the tight contest. With a 22-21 lead in favor of Peru, the game could fall either way over the second half.
Beekmantown came out firing, taking hold of the lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“Our girls left everything on the court,” Marshall said. “They had many opportunities tonight that we just weren’t able to fully capitalize on. “
Payton Parliament led all scorers with a game high 23 points. Fellow Eagle, Grace McCasland added in 14.
Peru’s Reese Duprey did her best to keep the team in the game with a team high 14 points.
Bella Berry added 13.
We are so proud of this team — the heart, dedication, and true character they all showed, especially in the face of adversity, was outstanding,” Marshall said. “Every single member of this team played such an important role. It was an amazing season, these girls made our Peru community proud this year.”
Beekmantown now travels to face top seed Saranac. Tip off is set for today at 6 p.m.
Beekmantown 57, Peru 53
BCS (57)
McCasland 4-5-14, Gregoire 2-3-7, Parliament 8-6-23, Dutil 3-0-6, Conroy 3-0-6, Chapman 0-0-0,
PCS (53)
D. Snider 2-2-8, Prescott 0-0-0, Z. Snider 2-2-6, Berry 5-0-13, Duprey 6-2-14, Lawyer 0-1-1, Gushlaw-Mirville 3-3-9, Corral 0-0-0, St. Denis 1-0-2, Brousseau 0-0-0
Halftime- Peru, 22-21
3 point goals- Peru (5); D. Snider (2), Berry (3). Beekmantown (2); Mclasland (1), Parliament (1)
Patriots use balanced attack to beat Red Storm
CLINTONVILLE — It was an offensive onslaught that paved the way for the Patriots to advance.
Their strong first half set the tone as AVCS defeated Saranac Lake, 65-29.
The first half proved to be the death knell for the Red Storm as AuSable Valley couldn’t miss from the court. A 45-9 halftime lead would be more than enough to advance into sectionals.
Saranac Lake wouldn’t give up without a fight as the team’s tied 20-20 in the second half, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Smara Cirikovic paced the Red Storm with a team high 10 points. Maddy Moody-Durant wasn’t far behind with eight points. The duo combined to make four of the seven threes the team made.
Lilley Keyser led the Patriots with a game high 12 points. Sara Richards added 10, making two of the team’s five threes. The balanced attack saw six players score within six points of each other. It set no one player could be focused on.
“This was a great contest to warm our team up for sectional play,” AVCS head coach Jon Douglass said. “Saranac Lake displayed true grit and never gave up. They are a great group of girls who are well coached.”
AuSable Valley now advances to semifinal play. They hit the road to play Plattsburgh with tip off set for 6 p.m. today.
AuSable Valley 65, Saranac Lake 29
SLCS (29)
Tomaszewski 0-0-0-, Denkenburger 1-0-2, Yando 1-0-3, Moody-Durant 3-0-8, C. Ladue 1-0-3, Cirikovic 4-0-10, Peer 0-0-0, Dann 1-0-3, T. Ladue 0-0-0. TOTALS: 11-0-29.
AVCS (65)
Richards 4-0-10, HIckey 1-0-2, Keyser 4-3-12, B. Douglass 4-1-8, Hoehn 4-1-9, L. Douglass 1-1-3, Lawrence 0-0-0, Pelkey 0-0-0, Depo 1-0-2, Shambo 3-1-7, Sessom 2-0-6. Egglefield 1-0-2. TOTALS 286-7-65
Halftime- AVCS, 45-9
3 point goals- AVCS (5) Richards 2, Sessoms 2, Lincoln. Saranac Lake (7) K. Yando, Moody-Durant (2), C. Ladue, Cirikovic (2), Dann
