ELIZABETHTOWN — In what would become a regular theme for the night, Boquet Valley pulled away from Seton Catholic, 47-23, in MVAC Class D sectional play, Thursday
A low scoring first half saw the teams exit for the break with the Griffins holding a 15-14 lead. If spectators expected more of the same, they would be in for a shock as the Knights were limited to only nine points in the second half.
The same wouldn’t be said for Boquet Valley as the shots started to fall in the second unlike the first half.
“Both teams left it all on the court tonight,” Griffins head coach Colby Pulsifer said. “ The first half we were getting good looks, just the shots were not dropping. Luckily for us they did start to fall in the second half.”
Boquet Valley saw three players reach double digits, with all three — Jackson Hooper, Ben Burdo and Carson Leibeck — notching 11 points.
Aiden Pearl led the Knights with a game high 13 points.
Boquet Valley advances to play Crown Point in the Class D semifinals. The game is scheduled to tip off today at 6 p.m.
Boquet Valley 47, Seton Catholic 23
Seton Catholic (23)
Guay 1-1-4, DeJordy 3-0-6, Gao 0-0-0, Pearl 6-1-13, Hughes 0-0-0, Trzaskos 0-0-0,
Waldron 0-0-0, Battique 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-2-23.
Boquet Valley (47)
Wekin 0-0-0, Hooper 4-3-11, Burdo 4-1-11, Buehler 1-0-3, Gay 1-0-3, Pettit 0-0-0, Lyon 0-0-0, Furman 0-0-0, Leibeck 3-3-11, Rice 3-1-8, Egglefield 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-8-47.
Halftime- BVCS, 15-14.
3 point field goals- Seton Catholic (1). Boquet Valley (7).
Panthers fend off scrappy Eagles
CROWN POINT — It is often the unsung hero who makes the memorable moments. Crown Point’s Alex Stone played that role against Chazy to help his team advance, 62-55.
Stone came off the bench and was a sharpshooter hitting four 3-pointers on his way to 17 points.
“Alex was everywhere tonight,” Panthers head coach Jason Hughes said. “He has really embraced the 6th man role and has been an amazing team player. He was exactly what we needed tonight, a spark that complimented Trevor Harris’s 25-point performance.”
With a halftime lead of 27-22, Crown Point knew there was work still to be done. Chazy wasn’t going to go away quietly, which led to a continuation of a very physical game between the two teams.
Trying to offset the damage done by Harris and Stone, Eagles Evan Dwyer had a team high 22 points. Zamir Foster chipped in 18, but Chazy couldn’t get over the last hurdle to close the gap and make it a contest.
“We need to do a better job taking care of the ball, but we had some great scoring balance tonight and that is what we will need to earn another game,” Hughes said.
Crown Point 62, Chazy 55
Chazy (55)
Dwyer 8-0-22, Foster 6-6-18, McAfee 4-0-8, Cross 3-0-6, Salimando 0-1-1, Labarge 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-7-55.
Crown Point (62)
Harris 10-3-25, Stone 6-1-17, Beeman 4-0-8, Pertak 3-0-7, 2-0-5, Russell 0-0-0. TOTALS: 25-4-62.
Halftime- CP, 27-22.
3 point field goals- Chazy (6) Dwyer 6. Crown Point (8) Stone 4, Harris 2, Pertak, Potter.
Bolton holds on, TOPS KEENE
KEENE VALLEY — A 10 point lead at break would prove just enough for the Eagles to advance to the Class D semifinals, after defeating the Beavers, 48-40.
A few late threes from Keene’s Jonny Caito would make things interesting, cutting the lead to single digits, but it wouldn’t be enough.
“Our defensive effort was strong tonight,” Bolton head coach Cody Kober said. “Keene has some big bodies down low that work hard and multiple sharpshooters, but we limited their second chances and held the shooters to tough attempts.”
The Eagles were led by the duo of Jaxon Egloff and Jace Hubert who scored 17 and 15 points, respectively. The Beavers were limited in the second chances by the strong rebounding of Sullivan Eager and Tyler Trowbridge who combined to secure 20 rebounds. Trowbridge was close to a double-double with 10 points.
Asa Sprague led Keene with a team high 10 points.
With the victory, Bolton advanced to the semifinals of Class D. They face top seed Schroon Lake, today at 6 p.m. Schroon Lake advanced after topping Newcomb, 70-42.
Bolton 48, Keene 40
Bolton (48)
Egloff 4-7-17, Hubert 6-1-15, Eager 2-0-4, Trowbridge 3-2-10, Hens 0-1-1, Morehouse 0-0-0, Foy 0-1-1. TOTALS: 15-12-48.
Keene (40)
Caito 2-0-5, Harmer 2-1-7, Isham 0-0-0, Morrelli 4-0-8, Sprague 4-2-10, Lopez 2-0-4, Jacobson 3-0-6. TOTALS: 17-3-40.
Halftime- BCS, 24-14.
3 point field goals- Bolton (6) Egloff 2, Hubert 2, Trowbridge 2. Keene (3) Harmer 2, Caito.
Strong second propels Saranac
SARANAC — What looked to be headed towards being an instant classic, proved otherwise when the teams returned from the break. Saranac advanced past AuSable Valley, 80-56, in Class B sectional play.
“It’s a great team win,” Chiefs head coach Mike Recore said. “The kids really stepped up tonight and played with great intensity. I’m very happy for them.”
When the halftime buzzer sounded Saranac only saw itself up 31-27, and all signs pointed to a back-and-forth contest until the game ended. But, a 49 point outburst in the second half showed the Chiefs had their eyes set on advancing to the next round.
Saranac had four players reach double digits, with two reaching the 20 point mark. It was a three point barrage as the teams combined for 17 made 3-pointers. The Chiefs made 10, with Lucas Pierce making a game high five.
Pierce’s 20 was one of the two to reach the 20 point mark, as Bryce DeAngelo had a game high 23. Caswell McCoy and Carson Duffield both scored 11 points.
AuSable’s Korvin Dixon led the Patriots with a team high 21 points. Carson Garcia added 16, with nine coming from beyond the arc.
Saranac advanced to play top seed Beekmantown on Monday. Check @prsports on Twitter or pressrepublican.com for boxscores as well as #3 seed Plattsburgh, who faced #2 seed Saranac Lake.
Saranac 80, AuSable Valley 56
AuSable Valley (56)
Bombard 0-0-0, Rein 0-0-0, Kol.Dixon 1-0-2, Kor. Dixon 9-3-21, Garcia 6-1-16, Rock 0-0-0, Dupois 2-0-5, H.Bombard 3-0-5, Thwaits 0-0-0, Brown 1-1-4. TOTALS: 21-5-56.
Saranac (80)
Yanulavich 0-0-0, McCoy 3-4-11, Pecor 0-0-0, Cayea 0-0-0, Cranford 3-0-8, DeAngelo 8-6-23, Dandrow-Pellerin 1-0-3, Bova 1-0-2, Spear 0-0-0, Spaulding 0-0-0 Pierce 7-1-20, Clark 0-0-0, Kiroy 1-0-2, Lucia 0-0-0, Duffield 4-3-11. TOTALS: 28-14-80.
Halftime- SCS, 31-27.
3 point field goals- AuSable Valley (7) Garcia 3, Bombard 2, Dupois, Brown. Saranac (10) Pierce 5, Cranford 2, McCoy, DeAngelo, Dandrow-Pellerin.
GIRLS
Wildcats pull away from Warriors
SCHROON LAKE — What began as a close game at halftime, turned into more of a rout thanks to a strong defensive effort by Schroon Lake. The Wildcats topped the Warriors, 47-27, in Class D sectional play.
“After halftime the girls really played some lockdown defense and outscored Wills 20-5 in that quarter,” Schroon Lake coach Jeff Cutting said. “In particular Saige Shaughnessy and Kenzie Cutting were incredible on their top two scorers.”
It would be more than enough for the Wildcats to advance to the Class D semifinal where they already have played second seed Boquet Valley, Monday.
Brittany Mieras led all scorers with 15 points. With a total of 13 rebounds she was a force in the game with a double-double. Dakotah Cutting added 11.
Mallory Arnold led Willsboro with 10 points.
“Our team as a group shot 11-13 from the line and that gave us some breathing room against a Willsboro team that came to play and is very well coached,” Cutting said.
Schroon Lake 47, Willsboro 24
Willsboro (24)
Nolette 1-0-3, Arnold 5-0-10, Benway 1-0-2, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Belzile 2-1-5, Harrison 1-0-2. TOTALS: 11-1-24.
Schroon Lake (47)
D. Cutting 4-3-11, Timmer 1-0-3, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 0-0-0, Hartwell 0-1-1, K. Cutting 1-0-2, Baker 5-3-15, Mieras 2-4-9, Shaughnessy 3-0-6, Dezalia 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-11-47.
Halftime- SLCS, 17-15.
3 point field goals- Willsboro (1) Le. Nolette. Schroon Lake (4) Baker 2, Mieras, Timmer.
Myers, Ducatte lead Chiefs past Eagles
SARANAC — Waiting to play can be agonizing, but Saranac showed no rust defeating Beekmantown, 60-28, in Class B sectional play.
“Our offense was a little out of sync in the first quarter as we only led 10-9 at the end of the quarter,’ Chiefs coach Tim Newell said. “We haven’t had a game in ten days and forced the offense to take quick shots. Beekmantown played well in the first quarter and beat us in transition.”
Once the team settled, it was no looking back. Saranac roared to a 18-2 second quarter to close out any potential hope for the Eagles.
Beekmantown’s leading scorer Payton Parliament was shut down to only seven points by Sydney Myers. Anna Dutil and Grace McCasland added seven and six points, respectively.
“We knew that Parliament is one of the best guards in the league attacking the basket,” Newell said. “So, we worked on our defensive rotations to shut down her ability to get through gaps.”
Myers and teammate Brenna Ducatte powered Saranac, each earning a double-double. Myers led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Ducatte added 21 and 11 boards.
“We have a week to prepare for our next opponent and I have no doubt the girls will come to practice ready to work and improve,” Newell said.
Saranac’s next opponent will be AuSable Valley in the Class B Sectional Championship. The game is set for Saturday, 5 p.m. at Clinton College.
Saranac 60, Beekmantown 28
Beekmantown (28)
McCasland 2-0-6, Gregoire 0-0-0, Proper 1-0-2, Parliament 3-0-7, Mesec 0-0-0, Dutil 3-0-7, Conroy 3-0-6, Chapman 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-0-28.
Saranac (60)
Mulverhill 0-0-0, Pellerin Layla 1-0-3, Denis 2-0-5, Brown M 2-0-4, Parker 1-0-3, Myers 10-4-24, Pellerin Laura 0-0-0, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 10-0-21, Fay 0-0-0, Ubl 0-0-0, Brown L 0-0-0, DeAngelo 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-4-60.
Halftime- SCS, 28-11.
3 point field goals- Beekemantown (4) McCasland 2 , Parliament, Dutil. Saranac (4) L. Pellerin, Denis, Parker, Ducatte.
Patriots use complete game to oust Hornets
PLATTSBURGH — AuSable Valley was a force on the glass and pressured Plattsburgh into many costly errors, as they pulled away to win, 46-26 in the Class B sectional semifinal.
“It’s a tough way to get knocked out, when we know we didn’t play our best basketball,” Hornets head coach Joe Mazzella said. “Our inexperience on the big stage showed, and AuSable Valley was the better basketball team tonight.”
While leading the Patriots in points Kaydence Hoehn (16) and Lilley Keyser (14), were equally as tough on defense as they were on offense forcing many turnovers and limiting offensive chances to one for Plattsburgh.
“We knew we had to take care of the ball, and not get sped up and we had to win on the glass and we didn’t do that tonight,” Mazzella said. “We had decent looks, we just didn’t make shots, but I think that was a result of their constant pressure.”
Calli Fitzwater led the Hornets with 10 points. Fellow senior Cora Long was second on the team with five. Mazzella said it’s not going to be the same with the seniors, including Kaylee Barcomb, Anni Crahan and Alyssa Hemingway around next season.
“What a journey it’s been,” Mazella said. “We will lick our wounds for now, but we will be back.”
AuSable Valley 46, Plattsburgh 26
AuSable Valley (46)
Richards 1-1-3, Keyser 4-6-14, B. Douglass 3-1-8, Hoehn 6-1-16, L. Douglas 1-0-2, Shambo 1-1-3. TOTALS: 16-10-46.
Plattsburgh (26)
Crahan 0-0-0, Johnson 0-0-0, Hewson 0-0-0, Long 2-0-5, Gorham 0-2-2, Weiss 1-0-2, Hemingway 0-2-2, Fitzwater 2-6-10, Battinelli 1-2-4, LaMountain 0-0-0, DeTulleo 1-1-3. TOTALS: 7-13-26.
Halftime- AVCS, 22-13.
3 point field goals- AuSable Valley (4) B. Douglass 3, Hoehn. Plattsburgh (1) Long.
In other Class D action:
#1 seed Seton Catholic topped #8 seed Keene, 24-13
#4 seed Chazy defeated #5 seed Lake Placid, 46-38
#2 seed Boquet Valley advanced past #7 seed Bolton, 62-30
