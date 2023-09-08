BEEKMANTOWN — It was a tale of two halves for the Eagles as they defeated the Patriots, 6-0, on Thursday.
While having many attempts go wide or over the crossbar, it wouldn’t be until the 37th minute that Cameron Danville got one past the hands of Lukas Burns.
Once the goal was scored, the floodgates opened in the second half as the Beekmantown attack found its groove.
Burns had a busy night as the Eagles found multiple opportunities to press the attack. Burns defended admirably making 12 saves on the night.
But, it was Danville who stole the show. He would score two more goals in the second frame to finish with a hat trick.
After the half, Branden Van Alphen scored in the seventh minute to give Beekmantown the insurance goal. Markel Mosley assisted him on the play, and wouldn’t be done there.
After both of Danville’s second half goals, Mosley scored two of his own to close out the scoring.
It was a team victory for the Eagles as Edward Sweenor, Evan Latinville and Dylan Brown each tallied an assist. Sam Bingel assisted on two goals.
Beekmantown 6, AuSable Valley 0
BCS 1 5 - 6
AVCS 0 0 - 0
1st Half- 1. BCS, Danville (Sweenor), 36.52.
2nd Half- 2. BCS, Van Alphen (Mosley), 6:26. 3. BCS, Danville (Latinville), 19:25. 4. BCS, Danville (Bingel), 26:11. 5. Mosley (Bingel), 26:11. 6. BCS, Mosley (Brown), 38:20.
Shots- BCS, 18-0
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 0. Burns, AVCS, 12.
PLATTSBURGH 1
SARANAC 0
SARANAC — It should be labeled as an instant classic. The two NSL rivals battled it out with Plattsburgh scoring in the waning minutes to defeat Saranac, 1-0.
Vincenzo Gallicchio put the Hornets on top as he scored with 1:53 left in the game in a mad scramble in front of the Spartan net.
Saranac had their chances to score but just couldn’t convert. They outshot the visiting Plattsburgh, 17-11.
“Tonight was a classic divisional battle between two very good teams,” Saranac’s Calvin Hamel said. “The ball didn’t bounce our way tonight, and we failed to convert on a few high quality opportunities.”
Plattsburgh 1, Saranac 0
PHS 0 1 - 1
SCS 0 0 - 0
2nd Half- 1. PHS, Gallicchio, 38:07
Shots- SCS, 17-11
Saves- Hebert, SCS, 8. Clookey, PHS, 13.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 6
SETON CATHOLIC 0
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats were firing on all cylinders as they defeated the Knights, 6-0.
“The Bobcats had four different scorers tonight,” NAC’s coach Ian Spear said. Three of them netting their first goals of the season. Tristian Lagree had a nice start to the second half putting in three goals in a span of 15 minutes.”
Tyler LaBombard opened the scoring with Kingston Tucker assisting him. It would be the only goal of the first half.
Once the second half started, it was all Bobcats. Lagree would score his three goals in quick succession to slam the door shut on a Seton Catholic rally.
Calvin Magoon and Ve’Jon Taylor netted the final two goals for NAC as they both scored their first goals of the early season.
“Seton’s Aiden Pearl gave us some trouble with his size and athleticism,” Spear said. “Coach Briggs had his side well organized and Seton’s [Metcalf] made some big saves.”
Northern Adirondack 6, Seton Catholic 0
NAC 1 5 - 6
SC 0 0 - 0
1st Half- 1. NAC, LaBombard (Tucker).
2nd Half- 2. NAC, Lagree. 3. NAC, Lagree (Wrye). 4. NAC, Lagree (Dufrane). 5. NAC, Magoon. 6. NAC, Taylor (Magoon).
Shots- NAC, 29-7
Saves- Manor, NAC, 5. Metcalf, SC, 10
PERU 1
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CHAMPLAIN — Morgan McCormick would score the only goal Peru would need to get past a determined NCCS team.
Both teams were scoreless in the first half. McCormick’s game decider came midway through the second.
Both the Nighthawks and Cougars defenses were staunch as the teams combined to shoot five shots on goal.
Peru 1, Northeastern Clinton 0
PCS 0 1 - 1
NCCS 0 0 - 0
2nd Half- 1. PCS, McCormick, 23:00.
Shots- Peru, 3-2
Saves- Rabideau, NCCS, 2. Perrotte, PCS, 2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northeastern Clinton 4
Peru 1
PERU — Bailee Lafountain had a night she’ll never forget.
“Bailee Lafountain had another great game, and scored her 100th career point,” Peru’s head coach Bill Pafford said. “Congratulations to her on a great career so far, she is a tough player to keep in check, and tonight she showed why. Her 100th was a great shot by her.”
Lafountain scored two goals on the night, and they were bookended by goals from Hanna Bechard.
Bechard opened the scoring in the 10th minute as she beat Megan Corrow.
Lafountain’s first goal came from an assist from teammate Kylee Supernant in the 15th minute.
The score would remain the same as the second half began, but wouldn’t last for long.
Lafountain got her second goal of the match in the 5th minute after Laci Roberts set her up on the play.
Peru’s Reese Duprey got one back for her team six minutes later as the Nighthawks finally got it past Desiree DuBois.
Bechard netted her second 10 minutes later to finalize the scoring as Roberts earned her second assist on the game.
“NCCS came out strong and after we settled in it was too late,” Pafford said. “Dubois had an awesome game in net for NCCS. She’s tough to score on, and Reese finally snuck one by in the 2nd half.
“Siobhan Edwards, and Kenzie Whitmarsh had strong games for us on the defensive side of the ball.”
Northeastern Clinton 4, Peru 1
NCCS 2 2 - 4
PCS 0 1 - 1
1st Half— 1. NCCS, Bechard, 9:34. 2. LaFountain (Suprenant), 14:02.
2nd Half- 3. NCCS, Lafountain (Roberts), 5:10. 4. PCS, Duprey (Swyers), 11:13. 5. NCCS, Bechard (Roberts), 22:07.
Shots- Peru, 10-7
Saves- Corrow, PCS, 3. DuBois, NCCS, 8.
