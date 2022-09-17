PERU — Kennedy Beyer won the all-around competition Friday in leading Peru to a 162.95 to 155.3 win over Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics.
Beyer took first in the bars (8.75) and floor exercise (8.65) while finishing with a 33.90 all-around score.
The Nighthawks also got a win from Aubree Narducci in the vaulting with an 8.1.
The Hornets were paced by Caleigh Latour, who was second in the all-around with a 33.10 score. Latour tied for second in vaulting (8.0) was second on the balance beam (8.8) and third in the floor exercise (8.4).
Oona Hall, competing for Seton Catholic, scored all 32.85 of her school’s points in finishing third in the all-around and won the balance beam (8.9) competition.
“Floor has always been our strong event, but tonight’s team performance was one of the best I’ve seen in a while for Peru,” Peru coach Molly Lawliss said.
“Consistent routines without falling off have often been our biggest challenge in previous years, especially in the first meet of the season. But tonight our routines were solid.”
—
Peru 162.95 Plattsburgh 155.3 Seton Catholic 32.85
Vault- 1, Narducci (PCS), 8.1. 2, tie, Latour (PHS), Beyer (PCS), 8.0. 3, Williams(PHS), 7.85. 4, Witkiewicz (PCS), 7.8. 5, Kellihananui (PHS), 7.75. 6, Taylor(PCS), 7.7
Bars- 1, Beyer (PCS), 8.75. 2, Witkiewicz (PCS), 8.7. 3, tie, Hall (SC), Prescott(PCS), 8.1. 4, tie, Taylor (PCS), Lunan (PHS), 8.0. 5, Latour (PHS), 7.9. 6,LaBarge (PCS), 7.8.
Beam- 1, Hall (SC), 8.9. 2, Latour (PHS), 8.8. 3, tie, Beyer (PCS), Taylor (PCS),Witkiewicz (PCS), 8.5. 4, Lunan (PHS), 8.2. 5, Prescott (PCS), 7.9. 6, tie, LaBarge (PCS), Watts (PHS), 7.6.
Floor- 1, Beyer (PCS), 8.65. 2, LaBarge (PCS), 8.5. 3, Latour (PHS), 8.4. 4, Taylor (PCS), 8.3. 5, Hall (SC), 8.25. 6, Prescott (PCS), 8.2.
All-around- 1, Beyer (PCS), 33.90. 2, Latour (PHS), 33.10. 3, Hall (SC), 32.85. 4, Taylor (PCS), 32.50. 5, Lunan (PHS), 31.50. 6, LaBarge (PCS), 31.45.
