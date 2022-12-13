PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team held a whopping 66-19 advantage in shots on goal against SUNY Morrisville on Saturday night.
Still, it took Bennett Stockdale’s goal with 59 seconds remaining in regulation to snap a 3-all tie and gave the Cardinals a 4-3 win in SUNYAC action at the Stafford Ice Arena.
The Cardinals (8-3-2, 5-2-1), who were unable to hold a 3-0 second-period lead, were able to finish the first half of the season with a much-needed conference win.
“In the end, we were able to find a way to win the game and that’s what matters,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said.
“We played an awesome game. We created a ton of chances and played good defense. We made a mental mistake on their third goal, but we had 66 shots on goal and limited them to 19. I can’t tell you the last time we had 66 shots on goal in a game.
“We possessed the puck well and took the puck to the net. If anything, I would have liked to have had us shoot the puck more when we had the opportunity to do so.”
With the score tied at 3-all and a minute remaining in regulation, Luk Jirousek skated down the left side and behind the Morrisville net before centering a pass to Stockdale in front, who tallied the game-winning goal.
“Absolutely, it was a huge win for us entering a three-week break,” Moffat said. “We have some guys banged up right now, It’s finals week and it’s a tough week to play. Now it’s huge for us to get a little rest.”
The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the first period on Carson Gallagher’s goal at the 11:24 mark.
It became 2-0 at 3:54 of the second when a nice individual effort from Ryan Butler ended up in Mitchell Hale scoring on a rebound.
Then, at 7:18, Jake Lanyi found himself alone in front of the Morrisville net to make it 3-0.
The Mustangs (5-6, 3-5), who don’t have a senior listed on their roster, began a comeback shortly after. Trevor Neumann scored his first of two goals in the game just 20 seconds after Lanyi’s goal to cut his team’s deficit to two after two.
“That was a killer,” Moffat said. “If we get out of the second period up 3-0, it’s a way different game. That goal gave them energy and now they were only a shot away from being right back into it.”
It didn’t take Morrisville long to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 3-2 when Jestin Somero scored just 1:00 into the third.
“We were cheating a little on their second goal and that led to them getting a two-on-one,” Moffat said.
The Mustangs would then tie it on Neumann’s second goal of the contest, which came at the 10:38 mark.
Eli Shiller stopped 16 of 19 shots in net for Plattsburgh to get the win and Ryan Creenan was outstanding in the Morrisville goal, making 62 saves on 66 shots.
CARDINAL NOTES: Saturday was also Casella Teddy Bear Toss Night and it was announced that $899 was raised, along with the teddy bears being thrown on the ice following the Cardinals’ first goal.
The money raised, including the teddy bears, will be given to the Clinton County Christmas Bureau
“We had a great crowd at the game, with good energy,” Moffat said. “There is still money coming in and we raised a lot, along with the teddy bears, for families in need. It’s a great cause.”
The Cardinals are tied for second place with Geneseo, behind conference-leading Oswego, in the completed first half of the SUNYAC season. Plattsburgh State is ranked 13th in the country in Division III.
Plattsburgh is now off until hosting the Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic at Jan. 6-7 with Oswego, Potsdam and Wentworth Institute of Technology rounding out the four-team field.
Plattsburgh State 4, Morrisville 3
Morrisville 0 1 2 — 3
Plattsburgh State 1 2 1 — 4
First period- 1, PSU, Gallagher (Modry, Bryer), 11:24.
Second period- 2, PSU, Hale (Butler, Araujo), 3:54. 3, PSU, Lanyi (Araujo), 7:18. 4, Morr, Neumann (Cameron, Benjamin), 7:38.
Third period- 5, Morr, Somero (Mott, Abbott), 1:00. 6, Morr, Neumann (Grasby), 10:38. 7, PSU, Stockdale (Jirousek, Modry), 19:01.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 66-19.
Saves- Creenan, Morr, 62. Shiller, PSU, 16.
