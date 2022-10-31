FRIDAY
Beekmantown 55, Plattsburgh 28
PHS 8 6 14 0 — 28
BCS 14 14 13 14 — 55
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
BCS- Sweenor 8 run (XP blocked), 5:15.
PHS- Griffiths 61 run (Phillips pass to Filosca), 4:10.
BCS- Sweenor 22 pass from Parliament (Parliament run), 1:33.
Second Quarter
PHS- Griffiths 1 run (Hartmann pass INC), 8:14.
BCS- Sweenor 15 run (Hagadorn kick), 3:15.
BCS- Barber 7 run (Hagadorn kick), :56.5.
Third Quarter
PHS- Phillips 3 run (Hartmann pass INC),8:54.
BCS- Barber 3 run (Parliament pass INC), 6:04.
BCS- Sweenor 10 run (Hagadorn kick), 3:54.
PHS- Filosca 18 pass from Parliament (Griffiths run), :42.8.
Fourth Quarter
BCS- Parliament 4 run (Hagadorn kick), 9:44.
BCS- #57 4 run (Hagadorn kick), 3:00.
Individual statistics
Rushing
PHS- Phillips 12-98, TD; Griffiths 20-142, 2 TD; Hartmann 2- (-3); DeAngelo 1-0; TOTAL: 35-237, 3 TD.
BCS- Barber 18-163, 2 TD; Broughton 1-13; Sweenor 9-91, 3TD; Parliament 10-70, TD; #57 2-1, TD; TOTAL: 35-338, 7TD.
Passing
PHS- Hartmann 4-8-0-38; Phillips 9-16-1-95; 1 TD
BCS- Parliament 4-8-0-106, TD.
Receiving
PHS- Phillips 1-1; Filosca 2-44, TD; DeAngelo 8-93; Polhemus 1-11; Williams 1-3.
BCS- Sweenor 3-72, TD; Barber 1-34.
SATURDAY
Saranac Lake 35, AuSable Valley 7
SLCS 14 7 7 7 - 35
AVCS 0 7 0 0 — 7
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SLCS- Hewitt 12 run (Faubert kick), 1:54
SLCS- LaDue 5 run (Faubert kick), 11:29.3
Second Quarter
AVCS- Dixon 9 pass from Garcia (Stanley kick), 3:26
SLCS- Hewitt 6 pass from Roberts (Faubert kick), 11:42.1
Third Quarter
SLCS- Hewitt 27 run (Faubert kick), 1:06
Fourth Quarter
SLCS- Hewitt 5 run (Faubert kick), 3:47
Individual Statistics
Rushing
AVCS- D. Bombard 17-49, Garcia 6-(-3), Fletcher 3-8, A. Bombard 2-17, Dixon 2-(-3). Totals: 30-68.
SLCS- Hewitt 23-173 3TDs, LaDue 5-31 TD, Munn 2-25, Kratts 2-14, Ducatt 2-7, Roberts 2-28, Mitchell 1-8, Muncil 1-6, Willett 1-0. Totals: 39-292 4TDs.
Passing
AVCS- Garcia 14-20-0-195 TD, H. Bombard 0-1-0-0. Totals: 14-21-0-195 TD.
SLCS- Roberts 5-14-1-14 TD.
Receiving
AVCS- Goodman 6-58, Dixon 4-82 TD, H. Bombard 3-26, D. Bombard 1-29. Totals: 14-195.
SLCS- LaDue 2-(-3), Hewitt 2-12 TD, Faubert 1-5. Totals: 5-14 TD.
Interceptions
AVCS- Garcia.
