PLATTSBURGH — Nationally ranked St. Lawrence came to Plattsburgh on Tuesday and was a rude guest to the Cardinals.
The No. 7 Saints (4-0) started with fire and never let up as they came away with a 21-5 victory over Plattsburgh in a non-conference men's lacrosse game at the Plattsburgh State Athletic Complex.
In all, 16 different members of St. Lawrence found the back of the net in quite the performance that got started just 14 seconds in when Patrick Abad found the back of the net to get the Saints rolling.
St. Lawrence put on an offensive clinic the rest of the quarter and scored another seven before the Cardinals managed to get on the board when Stephen Kane scored his first of three goals on the evening for Plattsburgh with 1:11 to go in the opening frame.
Kane has been on a tear for the Cardinals to open the season and already has 12 goals and one assist through four games, which helped earn him SUNYAC Men's Lacrosse Athlete of the Week honors this past week.
But Kane surely would have traded that award for a win against a quality Saints team that caused Plattsburgh fits.
Ben Hutchinson led St. Lawrence with three goals, while Jack Hennessey, Stew Hutchinson and John Mahoney both recorded two markers.
Mark Mahoney was the Saints' leader in points with five, which came thanks to a goal and four assists.
Any momentum the Cardinals may have generated toward the end of the first quarter was quickly extinguished when St. Lawrence rattled off five more consecutive goals before Kane scored his second tally of the contest with 4:24 to go before half.
The Saints outscored Plattsburgh by four in the second half, as Kane completed his hat trick and Amos Grimm put two goals up on the board for the Cardinals.
Brian Pohoreckyj registered a team-high two assists for Plattsburgh to go along with a helper apiece from Connor Wolff, John Eiseman and Michael Swift.
Elliott LaGorce's seven saves anchored the winners, while Christian Bassi (20) and Kyle Dodge (3) combined for 23 stops for the losers.
The Cardinals have had a bad taste in their mouths ever since a tough 10-9 loss at home against Oneonta on April 2, which has been followed by non-conference losses to Union College and now St. Lawrence.
Plattsburgh will look to turn things around when it visits conference foe Potsdam at 4 p.m. Friday.
The Cardinals are currently tied with the Bears for second in the SUNYAC East, as both teams look up at Oneonta who is a game ahead of both squads at 2-0.
St. Lawrence 21, Plattsburgh State 5
St. Lawrence 8 6 2 5 — 21
Plattsburgh 1 1 1 2 — 5
Scoring
St. Lawrence- Koch 1-2, Mahoney 1-4, Jordan 0-1, Murtagh 1-1, White 1-1, Hennessey 2-0, Huwiler 1-0, Abad 1-0, B. Hutchinson 3-0, Knight 1-0, Sipher 1-0, S. Hutchinson 2-0, Mapstone 1-1, Murphy 1-0, Williams 1-0, O'Brien 1-0, Mahoney 2-0.
Plattsburgh- Wolff 0-1, Pohoreckyj 0-2, Eiseman 0-1, Kane 3-0, Swift 0-1, Grimm 2-0.
Saves- LaGorce, SL, 5. Bassi, PSU, 20; Dodge, PSU, 3.
Faceoffs- St. Lawrence, 21-7.
Shots on goal- St. Lawrwence, 43-12.
Ground balls- St. Lawrence, 55-25.
