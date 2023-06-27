Spring ‘23 John J. Herbert All-Academic Team

AuSable Valley
Raychell Jedo (Tennis) — Raychell is a well rounded student-athlete. She excelled in many areas, including being her class’ vice president for four years. A member of the tennis team from seventh to 12th grade, she was a part of the Gender Sexuality Alliance for four years, including being the vice president for four years. She excelled in the classroom, being on the High Honor roll for four plus years and being a part of the National Honor Society for grades 11 and 12. Raychell earned an internship at the Miner Institute in 11th grade and was part of the top 10% recognition dinner, finishing fourth in her class.
Tristan Laundree (Tennis) — Tristan is a great athlete who excels academically and is involved in many community activities. He was a member of the soccer, basketball, unified basketball and tennis teams. He served as a captain of the soccer team during grades 11 and 12. Tristan was also a member of the ESports State Championship runner-up team. Named to Section VII 1st team twice in 2022 and ‘23, he also earned an all-star ranking in the Northern Soccer League Division 1 boys soccer. Co-Vice President of Key Club, Tristan was a member of the AVCS Chess Club and on the High Honor Roll from eight to 12th grade. Outside of school, Tristan was a county soccer referee and an assistant coach for youth soccer.
Beekmantown
Reilly Quinn (Track & Field) — With intentions to pursue sports management at SUNY Cortland, Reilly has left a mark on Beekmantown that will be hard to forget. In 2023 alone, she set the Beekmantown outdoor track and field women’s high jump mark on May 13. Similarly, she broke the school’s indoor track and field women’s high jump record three straight nights, culminating on Feb. 11. But, it wasn’t just the records and CVAC all-star teams she will be remembered for. While attending Beekmantown, Reilly was dual enrolled at Clinton Community College for classes, as well as Paul Smith’s College and Syracuse University. She was a member of the High Honor roll for 15 quarters of high school, and certified bilingual in Spanish by the New York State Seal of Biliteracy. A captain for both the indoor and outdoor track teams, Reilly has been a member of the National Honor Society and Peer connectors since 10th and 11th grade, respectively. She could also be found volunteering around the school from working the concessions during wrestling tournaments and assisting during modified track meets.
Devan Bibeau (Track & Field) — Devan has plans to attend the University of Virginia, with an anticipated major of Political Science with a minor in French. Serving on the National Honor Society, he has served as President since 11th grade. Being a member of Model UN, since ninth grade, Devan was Secretary General of BMUN in 2023 and chairman in 2022. Devan was named Best Delegate at BMUN (2019) and EMUN (2020), as well as part of the Outstanding Small Delegation: HMUN (2021). He was active throughout Beekmantown, working for the school paper, a member of the French Club, Student Council and Boy/Girl Scouts. Devan has been a part of the Concert Band since ninth grade. Being a part of the High Honor Roll with Distinction since ninth grade, Devan was a Senior Airman for the Civil Air Patrol since 11th grade and served on the Student Athletic Advisory Council his senior year as the Section 7 Athletic Representative. He’s been a part of the Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor track and field teams since ninth grade, being named a captain in all three sports. Pursuing a minor in French at UVA is continuing a love of the discipline and cultural immersion it brings to him, as he’s studied it since seventh grade.
LAKE PLACID
Abigail Gavin (Softball) — A four year member of both the volleyball and softball teams, Abigail is a part of the National Honor Society. She also serves as part of the Treble Ensemble and is a member of the Drama Club. Her activities carried her outside the school as Abigail was a member of the Service Club.
Foster Wood (Baseball) — Foster was active year round in athletics. He played four years as part of the Saranac Lake football team, a member of SLP hockey and Lake Placid baseball. During this time, Foster saw the hockey team be crowned Section 7 Champions in 2019, Saranac Lake football win the 2021 Section 7 championship and the baseball team win the Section 7 crown in 2023. As a member of the National Honor Society, Foster earned High Honors. He was also a member of the National Technical Honor Society and was a Winter Carnival Court member.
MORIAH
Erica Anderson (Softball) — A multi sport athlete, Erica found herself always busy and active during the school year. She played soccer in the fall, basketball during the winter and softball during the spring. Erica also was a part of the inaugural season for Flag Football for Moriah.
Rowan Swan (Baseball) — A three sport athlete, Rowan played sports throughout his four years at Moriah. He was quarterback for the football team which reached a regional final and a stalwart in the paint for the basketball team. When it started to warm up, you could find him on the ballfield playing baseball.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
Emily Griffin (Tennis) — A member of the varsity volleyball and tennis teams since 11th grade, Emily participated in ballet from kindergarten to 12th grade. She was also on the National Honor Society and Math Honor Society from ninth to 12th grade. Emily took part in HOBY Leadership in 11th grade, and was an avid participant in the ski club from seventh to 12th grade.
Harold Carter (Tennis) — Harold was busy throughout his academic years at NAC. A three sport athlete, he played varsity soccer, basketball and tennis from grades 11 and 12. Harold served as President of the Math Honor Society and Key Club. On the Student Council and Business Club, he was the Vice President. Harold filled the role of Treasurer for the Yearbook and Wrestling Booster Clubs.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
Michaela Bresnahan (Softball) — A member of the softball team that won the Section 7 Championship in 2023, Michaela was Secretary of the National Honor Society. She was also Secretary of the Senior Class. Michaela also served as Co-Secretary General of North Country Model UN.
Steven Zeng (Track and Field) — Steven was a student leader for the Cougar Mentoring Program and served as the Treasurer for the Junior Class. Steven is also a first generation high school graduate.
PERU
Stephanie Davis (Tennis) — Stephanie served as Treasurer of Model UN and part of the National Honor Society and Marching/Pep Band. She plans to attend Siena College with a plan to pursue a degree in Marketing with a minor in Journalism. She’s also planning to participate on the school’s club tennis team.
Ethan Wilson (Tennis) — Ethan was active at Peru being a part of National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Positive School Environment Team, Jazz Band and Drama Club. He has plans to attend the University of Ithaca while majoring in Film, Visual Arts and Photography.
PLATTSBURGH
Lexie Neale (Track & Field) — Lexie was active all year playing soccer, indoor track and track and field. She served as a captain for the track and field team. Lexie was a part of the Key Club, National Honor Society, Peer Mentoring Club and College for Every Student. She was a Student Association SIP Representative and a member of the Health and Wellness Committee.
Trenton Griffiths (Baseball) — A part of the 2023 baseball team that reached the Final Four, Trenton also played football and ran indoor track. When he wasn’t competing, you could find Trenton participating in the chorus.
SARANAC
Hailee Liberty (Softball) — Hailee was a second year varsity softball captain, helping the softball team earn a Section 7 Championship. A member of the National Honor Society, she played on the Lady Mariners for four years. Hailee was also a member of the “Take a Look at Teaching” Club.
Kye Norcross (Track & Field) — A three sport athlete, Kye was a part of varsity soccer for 11th and 12th grades, serving as captain his senior year. He was on the indoor track and field from ninth to 12 grade, where he was a captain for 11th and 12th grades and a two time state qualifier. He was on the outdoor track and field team for the same length and served as captain during 11th and 12th grades. A Key Club member since ninth grade, Kye was a part of the National Honor Society since 11th grade. He was awarded the Academic Presidential Award in ninth grade and the Clarkson High School Achievement Award in 12th grade. Kye is a three time NYSMA Musical Festival Participant.
SARANAC LAKE
Kailyn Mader (Lacrosse) — A member of the National Honor Society, Kailyn finished in the top 15% of her class. She also was part of the Women’s Ensemble.
Evan Hochwald (Golf) — Serving as the varsity golf captain, Evan was a part of National Honor Society and finished in the top 15% of his class. Evan also was a member of the Men’s Ensemble.
SETON CATHOLIC
Madyson Whalen (Track and Field) — A three sport athlete, Madyson played soccer and basketball since ninth grade, earning Division II MVP in 12th grade for soccer. She also was part of the track team since 10th grade. Madyson was part of the National Honor Society since 10th grade, being Vice President her senior year. She was a part of the Student Council since ninth grade and was a faith ambassador. Madyson was also the Diocesan Council Youth Representative.
