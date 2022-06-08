PLATTSBURGH — Recently, the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference announced its Spring 2022 John J. Herbert All-Academic Award recipients.
Below is a list of all student-athletes named to the team, including any extracurricular activities, other sports or community activities that were provided to the Press-Republican.
AUSABLE VALLEY
Catherine Anthony (unified basketball)- The Patriot has competed in both volleyball and unified basketball throughout her high school career. She is also a member of the Student Council, French Club and National Honor Society. Anthony has also received numerous science fair awards as well as the Presidential Award and the Exceptional Work Ethic and Academic Performance award. She also volunteers throughout the AuSable Valley community.
David Butler (baseball)- Butler is also an active member of the soccer and swim teams at AuSable Valley. He is also the Vice President of the Key Club, the President of the National Honor Society and a volunteer coach for the Red, White and Blue Youth Swim Program. Outside of school, he works at AuSable Chasm.
BEEKMANTOWN
Margaret LaBarge (softball)- LaBarge is a captain of both the Eagles’ soccer and softball teams. She is also the treasurer of the National Honor Society and Vice President of the Varsity Club and has been named to the High Honor Roll with Distinction as well as being enrolled in several AP and college level classes. She is also a Scholar Athlete Award winner and is involved in Peer Connecting.
Nathan Sarnow (tennis)- Sarnow is also a member of the gymnastics team at Beekmantown, named a captain and is also involved in Club Gymnastics. Sarnow has been named to the High Honor Roll with distinction, takes AP and college level courses and is a part of the National Honor Society and Peer Connecting.
LAKE PLACID
Elsie Fitzsimmons (tennis)- Fitzsimmons has been an active member of the Blue Bombers’ tennis team through high school, competing at states last year, as well as on the High Honor Roll all four years. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and is a Senior Board Member. As an underclassmen, she was involved with the Travel Club, being Vice President, as well as Key Club and Mentoring Club. She has also received the Le Moyne College Heights Award.
MORIAH
The Vikings chose Kayla Clark of the softball team and Kendrick Peters of the baseball team as their John J. Herbert Award Recipients. No further information was provided to the Press-Republican.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
Samantha Hart (tennis)- Hart has been a member of the Bobcat tennis team since ninth grade and has been on the High Honor Roll since then too. She is a member of the Math Honor Society, National Honor Society, College Club, and senior Chorus and Band. Hart is the Treasurer of the Student Council, Vice President of the Key Club and President of the Drama Club. In 2022, she was nominated for the Presidential Scholar Award.
Hunter Trombley (tennis)- Joining tennis this year, Trombley has also been a member of the Northern Adirondack basketball squad from freshman to junior year, as well as an active member of the soccer team, being an All-Star selection and captain. He also won the NTHS Award.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
Maggie Sample (tennis)- Although Sample is an active member of the Cougar tennis team, she is also a well-rounded student, being the National Honor Society President, NCMUN Security Council President and Class President from freshman to junior year. She also won diplomatic commendation twice, in 2020 and 2022, at the HMUN and helped to raise over $2,000 for Ukrainian refugees as NCMUN treasurer.
Tyler Guay (baseball)- Guay was also a first team NSL all-star and the NCCS MVP for soccer. He is also the National Honor Society treasurer and is a CFES Brilliant Pathways mentor.
PERU
Courtney Ashline (track and field)- Ashline is also a member of the Nighthawks’ indoor track and field crew, and is a member of the NHS, NAHS, PSET, Pet and Animal Club, CC Youth Court, and also teaches religion at Morrisonville church.
Dillon Haudberg (baseball)- Haudberg is also a member of the soccer and basketball teams at Peru. He is also the Vice President of the Student Council and Treasurer of the Class Council as well as a member of National Honor Society.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
Nicholas Bula (tennis)- Also a captain on the Hornets’ soccer team, Bula is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in the Science Olympiad as well as being a National AP Scholar.
Madalyn Fuller (softball)- Fuller also participates in the Plattsburgh soccer team and is the Model UN Treasurer.
SARANAC
Rachel Cliche (track and field)- Cliche is also a member of the indoor track and field team and is a cross country captain for the Chiefs. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Chorus, NYSSMA, North Country Model UN, Area All-State Chorus and Art. She is also a class representative.
Ethan Breen (track and field)- He is also a member of the cross country and indoor track and field teams, and for cross country, was a captain this year and won the Coach’s Award in his sophomore year. For outdoor track and field, he started running in eighth grade and has been a captain for his senior year. He also plays soccer for the town and plays trumpet and euphonium in the school’s Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band. Breen is also a member of both the Key Club and National Honor Society.
SARANAC LAKE
Alex LaDue (lacrosse)- LaDue is also a member of the soccer and basketball teams for the Red Storm and plays lacrosse merged with Lake Placid for SLP. She was named to the Section X All-Northern team and has won the Red Letter Award and Good Neighbor Award. LaDue is a member of the National Honor Society, Yearbook and Key Clubs.
Bailey Bartholomew (track and field)- Also participating in the soccer, hockey and lacrosse teams, Bartholomew was named to the CVAC All-Stars for soccer and hockey. He is also a part of the French Club and Green Storm Environmental Club and has been named to the Honor Roll. He also won the Red Letter Award.
SETON CATHOLIC
Dominic Allen (lacrosse)- Allen played lacrosse this spring with Plattsburgh High, but also played soccer and basketball during his high school career. He is also a member of the Faith Ambassadors.
TICONDEROGA
Nate Trudeau (baseball)- Aside from being a standout on the Sentinels baseball team, Trudeau is also a member of the National Honor Society. He will attend Clarkson University in the fall.
Madalynn Hubbard (track and field)- Hubbard will attend Husson University in Maine next year, and has also been a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Art Club and Band at Ticonderoga.
