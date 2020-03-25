Eleven-year old Jordan Osborne fills out the P-R Sports Food Madness bracket and showcases plenty of focus and concentration in his decision process.
The bracket, which was released last Thursday, features a 64-food field that pits different dishes people may eat while watching or attending sporting events.
As a reminder, visit Sports Editor Joey LaFranca’s Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) or the Press-Republican’s Instagram story to cast your votes for various matchups! Polls will be up daily starting at 12:30 p.m. and closing at noon the next day! Winners will be determined by the combination of votes on Joey’s Twitter and the P-R Instagram.
Also, feel free to fill out the bracket and post a photo on Twitter with the hashtag #SportsFoodMadness so we can all see your picks!
