Recreation Dept hosting American Red Cross Instructor Course
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department will be sponsoring a training course for those who wish to become American Red Cross First Aid/CPR /AED Instructors. The course will be held at the Red Cross Office at 26 Emory St, Morrisonville, Tuesday Dec 6 and Thursday Dec 8 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
The candidates must also complete an online portion of the Instructor Training course, approximately two hours long, prior to Dec 4
Prerequisites: Instructor candidates must hold at least a current certification in First Aid/CPR/AED. Instructor candidates must be at least 16 years of age by the course end date.
Cost will be $42.00 for certification plus $53 for an Instructor Manual.
All candidates must preregister before Dec 1 in order to do the online portion of the course. Please contact Bob Robare at 420-3854 or rtrobare@gmail.com to register and for further information or questions.
