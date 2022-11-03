Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Wednesday Alley Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys and Gals senior mixed bowling league action:
Points Taken: Pit Pythons 4-Bye 0, No. Co. Honor Flight 4-Baker’s Beauties 0, Lucky Strikes 4-Awesome Four 0, Lawson’s 3-Finney Sports 1, Casella’s Trash Talkers 4-Easy Mark 0, Gutter Done 3-Framed 1, Laniacs 3-One and Done 1, Amidasa 3-Slo Rollers 1, Split Ends 4-Ball Busters 0.
High Scores: Ron Dumont 473-163, Doris Martino 432-155, Leona Marsha 424-149, Bonnie Jarvis 511-190, Roxie Deyo 377-131, Ann Laravia 440-159, Kathie Merchant 443-171, Clarence Lafountain 442-154, Terry Merchant 488-191, Leonard Wood 528-195, Tom Weightman 454-158, Jim Brunet 446-174, Dawn Adams 414-153, Chrisann Sartwell 314-131, Pat Rock 425-162, Chet Abare 380-136, Dave Gregory 659-245, Leeanne Valenze 413-154, Sandy Harwood 396-156, Dave Glenn 448-192, Lynne Glenn 425-166, Nancy Mazurak 462-187, Ed Gebo 547-239, Diana St. Clair 371-136, Marie Desroches 521-184, Dave Pellerin 439-158, Denise Goddeau 447-160, Joe Goddeau 377-138, Jodi Dubray 391-146, Bob Martz, Jr. 627-222, Tom Welch 524-197, Diane Kinne 390-144, Barbara Cotter 490-181, Mary Ann Rygaylo 369-130, Marilyn Murphy 398-161, Kathe Petro 390-153, Cheryl Henry 370-144, Joan Duquette 383-140, Homer Bushey 516-212, Steve Hall 413-158, Don Stone 400-166, Joe Phaneuf 510-205, Edie Reed 478-160, Joe Dumoulin 483-175, Bill Dutton 518-213.
