USA Luge & Team Worldwide renew partnership
LAKE PLACID — USA Luge and Team Worldwide announced they have extended their partnership through the Milan/Cortina Games in 2026. As the official Cargo Carrier of USA Luge, Team Worldwide transports equipment to and from events in the U.S., Canada, and around the world.
“Our branch and corporate offices are committed to USA Luge for the next four years as we support these young athletes representing the USA,” said Jason Brunson, third generation of the Brunson family owners and current CEO of Team Worldwide. “Our relationship with USA Luge dates back more than 30 years and we view the team as part of our extended family.”
Team Worldwide is a family owned and operated global logistics solutions company, based in Texas, with more than 44 years in the industry and over 40 branch office locations across North America.
Bob Imbriani, vice president of International, said Team Worldwide’s partnership with USA Luge is near and dear to his heart. “There is a tremendous opportunity to support both the National and Junior National teams as they train and approach key competitive events. We celebrate the renewal as a testament to the pride our Team Worldwide family has in giving back to USA Luge.”
The National Team is expected to hit the ice in early October for pre-season training in Europe. World Cup action will resume December 3-4 in Igls, Austria, when the nine-race season kicks off. The circuit will return to the U.S. for the first time since 2019 for the EBERSPÄCHER World Cup on December 16-17 in Park City, Utah. World Championships are slated to take place in Oberhof, Germany on January 27-29, 2023. Currently, the majority of the team are training in Lake Placid, working in the refrigerated luge start training facility and Olympic/Paralympic Training Center.
