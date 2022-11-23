Algonquin Chapter planning weekend hike
PLATTSBURGH — On Sunday, Nov 27, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike to Owen, Copperas and Winch Ponds in Wilmington, N.Y. The hike is a 3.5 mile loop estimated to take two to three hours round trip and an elevation gain of 383 feet. This hike is considered easy. Bring snacks and water, Trip Leader Kimberly Smith can be contacted by phone at 518-645-0447. Please call by Friday, Nov. 25.
Masotta Named NEWHL Player of the Week
SYRACUSE — Senior forward Julia Masotta of Plattsburgh State has been named the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 20, as announced Tuesday by the league office.
This marks Masotta’s first NEWHL Player of the Week honor.
Masotta recorded three points on two goals and an assist while fashioning a +7 rating in a 3-0-0 week for the Cardinals. She scored the overtime game winner at 3:23 of the extra session in a 5-4 win over No. 9 Norwich University on Tuesday, and she also added an assist on the game-tying shorthanded goal with the extra attacker that came with 18.9 seconds left in regulation. Masotta then scored in a 5-0 victory over Buffalo State on Friday before posting a +3 rating in a 6-1 triumph over SUNY Morrisville on Saturday.
For the season, she is tied for third in the NEWHL in goals with six and is tied for seventh in the league in points.
Plattsburgh State (7-0-0, 6-0-0 NEWHL) next hosts the No. 6 University of Wisconsin-River Falls to open up the Busters Cardinal/Panther Classic on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m.
Busters Cardinal/Panther Classic set for weekend
PLATTSBURGH — Four of the top six teams in NCAA Division III women’s ice hockey will visit the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena for the Busters Cardinal/Panther Classic from Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 26-27, beginning with No. 3 Plattsburgh State’s 3 p.m. contest on Saturday against the No. 6 University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
SCHEDULE
Saturday, Nov. 26
Plattsburgh State vs. UW-River Falls 3 pm
Middlebury vs. Elmira 6 pm
Sunday, Nov. 27
Consolation Game 2 pm
Championship Game 5 pm
TICKET PRICING
Tickets are $5 per day, and seating is general admission. The $5 ticket grants access to both contests on the day the ticket is purchased. The Field House box office opens up an hour and a half prior to the first game each day.
TGIF Seniors Bowling Night
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the recent results of the TGIF Seniors Bowling night from Nov 18.
HS Bill Groshans 208/184/221/613 Audrey Peryea 158/174/152/484
HS Dave Gregory 245 Barbara Cotter 188
OHS Larry Cragle 185/194/202 Gary Long 161/178/220
Len Wood 177/182/204/563 Claude Lashway 173/160/220/559
Dennis Seymour 168/187/190/545 Dave Gregory 147/245/153/544
Dawn Chapple 185 Gail Taylor 180 Bob Dessurealt 211
Bill Dutton 192 Home Bushey182/182 Joe Phaneuf 190
Dave Glenn 182 Ed Gebo 214 LJ Vincent 199
