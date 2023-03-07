Ticket information announced for Plattsburgh State women’s, men’s ice hockey NCAA Tournament games on Saturday
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation has announced ticket information for its two NCAA Division III Tournament ice hockey games on Saturday, March 11, at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
For women’s ice hockey’s 3 p.m. quarterfinal-round game against either Middlebury College or Suffolk University, tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students and children 12 and under. Advance ticket sales will occur on Thursday, March 9, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, March 10, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Fans can purchase their tickets at the Field House Box Office or over the phone at (518) 564-4062. Those interested in attending who live in the Plattsburgh area are encouraged to purchase tickets in person in lieu of over the phone to free up the phone lines for those coming from out of the area.
For men’s ice hockey’s 7 p.m. first-round game against Norwich University, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children 12 and under. Advance ticket sales for the general public will occur on Thursday, March 9, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, March 10, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans can purchase their tickets at the Field House Box Office or over the phone at (518) 564-4062. Those interested in attending who live in the Plattsburgh area are encouraged to purchase tickets in person in lieu of over the phone to free up the phone lines for those coming from out of the area.
Algonquin Chapter planning snowshoe/hike
KEENE VAALLEY — On Sunday, March 12, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike/snowshoe up Noonmark Mt., in Keene Valley. At a height of 3556 feet, and six miles round trip (5-6 hours), the hike up this mountain is considered advanced. Bring microspikes/snowshoes. Leader: Kimberly Smith, 518-645-0447. Please call by March 10.
Malone Semi-Pro Football information session
MALONE — The Malone Thunder & Lightning Semi Pro Football Team will be having an upcoming informational meeting. If interested please contact Fred Gagnier at 518-317-0674 or email: freddy1463@yahoo.com
