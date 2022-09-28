Rooster Comb Mountain next for Algonquin chapter
The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club invites the public to climb Rooster Comb Mountain, in Keene, with them, on Oct. 2.
With a height of 2592 feet and a round trip of 4.2 miles that will take about three hours to complete, this hike is considered moderate. The chapter recommends lunch, snack and water for the journey.
For more information, contact trip Leader Kimberly Smith by Oct. 1, at 518-645-0447.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.