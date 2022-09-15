Guys & Gals Mixed Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the September 14 scores from the Guys & Gals Mixed Wednesday bowling league.
Points Taken: Baker’s Beauties 3-Gutter Done 1, Lawson’s 3-Awesome Four 1, Pit Pythons 3-Casella’s Trash Talkers 1, Ball Busters 2-Barber’s Lawn Care 2, Lucky Strikes 4-One and Done 0, Amidasa 4-Bye 0, Slo Rollers 4-Framed 0, Finney Sports 4-Split Ends 0, Laniacs 2-Easy Mark 2.
High Scores: Tom Weightman 442-158, Chet Abare 396-160, Dave Gregory 603-222, Ronnie Dumont 460-178, Chuck Leclair 466-170, Carl Lashway 484-169, Claude Lashway 585-217, Dave Glenn 463-165, Lynne Glenn 459-169, Nancy Mazurak 442-176, Joe Phaneuf 519-181, Doris Martino 410-149, Leona Marsha 474-189, Terry Merchant 484-164, Marie Desroches 492-181, Jean Hamlyn 373-130, Cheryl Henry 341-130, Joe Damour 433-147, Diane Kinne 422-154, Kitty Bechard 434-178, Leeanne Valenze 424-173, Sandy Harwood 428-171.
Women’s Basketball hosts Kids’ Nite Out
The Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team is hosting Kids’ Nite Out, Saturday, at Memorial hall on the Plattsburgh State campus.
For children ages 5-13, the event will go from 6-9 p.m.
During the time on campus kids will have activities in sports, games, movies and arts & crafts. Food will also be available on site.
Registration is on site only and $10 per child. Registration is open from 5:30-6 p.m. the day of the event.
Parents or guardians must be present at registration.
Any questions may be directed to Ben Sarraf at (518) 564-4160.
Registration open for basketball program
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls recreation department is currently conducting registration for its basketball program. The program is open to Town youths in grades 1-6.
Registration is online only schuylerfallsny.com. Forms must be completed and submitted by November 11.
For further information please contact the town hall at (518) 563-1129 or Dan Campbell at (518) 643-2542
Beekmantown welcomes new members to HOF
The Beekmantown Central School District announced their next Hall of Fame class for 2022, inducting James Amorelli, Donna Dixon, Douglas Kimbler, Elton Jodoin and Michael St. Louis.
The Induction ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 14, at 8:00 p.m., and is reserved for those individuals who have and continue to significantly impact the district.
The individuals have been selected in one or more of the following categories: athletic achievement, professional achievement, humanitarian achievement, coaching, contributor, and/or education.
The ceremony will be part of the district’s Alumni Weekend festivities, which will run from that Friday to Saturday, Oct. 14-15. Activities will include a district tour, Italian buffet, induction ceremony and supporting Beekmantown athletics on their home turf.
Barfly Open golf tournament crowns champion
LAKE PLACID — A total of 106 golfers, representing the Adirondack bar, restaurant and hospitality industries, negotiated intermittent rain and threatening storms Tuesday to raise money for the Tri-Lakes Humane Society.
In a two-person scramble format, the team of Nick Politi and Pete Fazio fired a 5 under par 66 to capture the annual Barfly Open Golf Tournament, presented by High Peaks Distributing, at the Lake Placid Club Links Course.
Politi and Fazio edged the father-son team of Shawn and Brady Trembley by a shot, with the duo of Joe Jessmer and Perry Babcock Sr. three strokes back in third place after a 2 under 69.
Tom and Lynne Meldrim posted a 1 under par 70 to capture the mixed division. The women’s category went to Ellen Cerminara and Christi Chambers with an 83.
The yearly Barfly tournament is also known for recognizing the human stories that run parallel to the tournament. Last year, Denis Chagnon and Chris Jacob emerged victorious at the Whiteface Club as the oldest winners in the event’s history. Former Whiteface Club golf professional J. Peter Martin received a special Barfly award at that time on the occasion of his retirement after 44 years.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Walter McClure and Ed (Dr. Y) Yanchitis joined the field as the only players to date back to the first Barfly Open in 1978.
Finally, an original founder of this event, David Ploof, was honored with a moment of silence. Ploof spent many years in the local bar and restaurant community. He passed away on Aug. 26 at the age of 71.
